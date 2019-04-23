Forty8Fifty Labs Presented with 2018 Appfire Red Hot Reseller Award

ATLANTA, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, the DevOps and software development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, today announced that it has received the 2018 Appfire Red Hot Reseller Award. The award, which recognizes an elite group of software resellers in the Atlassian ecosystem, was presented to Forty8Fifty Labs for its strong year-over-year growth and outstanding sales volume for Appfire's Bob Swift, Wittified, and Feed Three Atlassian apps.

"Like Forty8Fifty Labs, Appfire is an innovative developer of powerful apps that support the productivity and efficiency of Atlassian users," said Rashad Neloms, Vice President Technology and Strategy, Forty8Fifty Labs. "We're pleased to be recognized by them for our mutual sales success. Together, we are enabling development teams to powerfully and creatively enhance their Atlassian environments."

"This award is our way of recognizing Forty8Fifty Labs for all of their hard work and expertise reselling Appfire's family of Atlassian apps over the last year," said Randall Ward, Co-Founder and CEO at Appfire. "We are honored to partner with such a fantastic team and are thrilled for what 2019 has in store together."

Appfire apps are offered as part of Forty8Fifty Labs' complete suite of software products from the world's leading vendors in development and operations enablement. For more information, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/products/partner-solutions.

About Appfire

Appfire is an award-winning Platinum Top Vendor and has been a global authority in the Atlassian ecosystem for more than 13 years. Appfire's popular Bob Swift, Wittified, and Feed Three product brands comprise the largest portfolio of apps on the Atlassian Marketplace with 60+ purpose-built products and over 31,000 active installations worldwide. Learn more at http://www.appfire.com.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

SOURCE Forty8Fifty Labs

