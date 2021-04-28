Forty8Fifty Labs Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Services

ATLANTA, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, the Agile and DevOps consultancy and subsidiary of Veristor Systems, today announced that it has received recognition as Atlassian Partner of the Year 2020: Services for outstanding contribution and achievements during the calendar year 2020. This includes exceptional efforts in developing new business, thought leadership, and products and services that complement Atlassian.

Forty8Fifty Labs was one of 16 solution partner recipients honored as Partner of the Year for continuous effort throughout the year.

"Atlassian would like to congratulate and thank this year's Partner of the Year award recipients," said Martin Musierowicz, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Solution Partners play an instrumental role in our customers' success and we are excited to be able to highlight some of our top partners who go above and beyond to provide innovative solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."

"In close alignment with the Atlassian team, Forty8Fifty Labs works to deliver exceptional services and solutions for our mutual customers," said Rashad Neloms, Vice President Technology and Strategy, Forty8Fifty Labs. "Our experts enable businesses to realize more value and productivity from the Atlassian tools they rely on. It's an honor to be recognized again by Atlassian as a trusted partner. Together, we help customers collaborate and innovate at a whole new level."

Forty8Fifty Labs is an Atlassian Enterprise Platinum Solution Partner. Last year, Forty8Fifty Labs was recognized as Atlassian Partner of the Year 2019: Technology Innovator. The company was first named an Atlassian Solutions Partner in 2016 and was soon named Atlassian Partner of the Year 2017: Rising Star.

Forty8Fifty Labs delivers world-class Atlassian consulting, support and training that's custom designed to suit the needs of enterprise organizations. For more information, visit: https://www.forty8fiftylabs.com/atlassian.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, Inc. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

