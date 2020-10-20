Forty8Fifty Labs to Hold DevOps Tech Summit On-Demand, October 26-29

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Forty8Fifty Labs, the Agile and DevOps consultancy and subsidiary of Veristor Systems, today announced dates for its fall DevOps Tech Summit On-Demand – DevOps Down and Dirty. The week-long virtual DevOps event, to be held virtually and on-demand, will begin on October 26 and conclude with a live fireside chat and Q&A on Thursday, October 29.

"Rather than covering theories and big-picture strategies, this year's DevOps Tech Summit gets into the real nitty-gritty techniques and technologies that have delivered true DevOps success," said Armando Wirshing, Senior Business Development Manager, Forty8Fifty Labs. "We'll hear real-world stories and first-hand experiences from operators, implementors and key individuals that instituted change when and where necessary. They'll be covering their challenges and how they overcame them as well as the secrets to their success. It's a can't-miss event for any DevOps team contributor."

Attendees that register will have access to the following content:

Cleaning Up Change Management: The DevOps Way presented by John Meier , Senior Solutions Engineer, Atlassian. On-demand video content available at 10 a.m. EST on October 26

presented by , Senior Solutions Engineer, Atlassian. On-demand video content available at on Unstoppable Force vs. Immovable Object: DevOps and the DBA presented by Mike Krafick , Lead DB2 Database Administrator, The Sherwin-Williams Company. On-demand video content available at 10 a.m. EST on October 27

presented by , Lead DB2 Database Administrator, The Sherwin-Williams Company. On-demand video content available at on Toward Continuous Auditing: How DevOps is Influencing Audit and Compliance Practices presented by Dan Petit , Director DevOps Engineering, Green Mountain Technology. On-demand video content available at 10 a.m. EST on October 28

presented by , Director DevOps Engineering, Green Mountain Technology. On-demand video content available at on DevOps Medley of Memes a Live Fireside Chat Q&A hosted by Brooke Gravitt , Vice President Engineering & Chief Software Architect, Forty8Fifty Labs. The live session begins at 1:30 p.m. EST on October 29

The event, hosted by Forty8Fifty Labs from the Veristor corporate office, is sponsored by Atlassian and Red Hat. Content is only available for registered attendees. To sign up for access to the virtual event and on-demand content visit: https://info.forty8fiftylabs.com/devopstechsummit2020.

About Forty8Fifty Labs

Forty8Fifty Labs is the DevOps and Agile Consulting, Services and Software Development subsidiary of Veristor Systems, Inc. With decades of field-proven experience in solving the toughest challenges for today's CIOs and the Development/Operations teams they lead, the Forty8Fifty Labs team unlocks the secrets to bringing your IT tools and your people together; accelerating your DevOps journey, improving collaboration, streamlining development, and reducing time to revenue. Let us help you supercharge your business with our team's unparalleled expertise, extensive partnerships, and custom tools and integrations. Learn more at www.forty8fiftylabs.com.

