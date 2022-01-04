Forum Health Acquires Five Clinics in Michigan led by Weight-Loss and Hormone Expert Dr. Christopher Quinn

FLINT, Mich., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, a nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired four Dr. Quinn Weight Loss clinics in addition to Cratus Medical Vitality Institute, all led by Christopher Quinn D.O. in Michigan. In addition to this practice acquisition, Dr. Quinn will be welcomed as Forum Health's Vice President of Weight Management Programs.

Dr. Quinn founded Dr. Quinn Weight Loss in 2006 with clinics in Clarkston, Rochester Hills, Novi, and Shelby Township; and founded Cratus Medical Vitality Institute in 2016 located in West Bloomfield, Michigan. He has served as the medical director for these five clinics and focuses on the role of hormones in health and wellbeing to help his patients achieve their weight-loss and health optimization goals.

"Dr. Quinn is highly specialized in obesity medicine and hormone health, and has had great success across his clinics making a difference in the lives of patients," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "With this acquisition, we further expand the Forum Health reach into Michigan and welcome Dr. Quinn as an expert provider to our network."

"My team is dedicated to improving the overall health and wellbeing of our patients through prevention, hormone health and weight loss," said Dr. Quinn. "There is a need for doctors trained in regenerative medicine and hormone health, that's why we are excited to join the Forum Health network of like-minded providers and have the opportunity to make a difference on a larger scale using the latest advances in medicine."

At the Dr. Quinn Weight Loss clinics, patients go through Dr. Quinn's proprietary "Get Thin With Dr. Quinn" program designed with lifestyle modification to help patients achieve weight loss and maintain results long term. Cratus Medical Vitality Institute specializes in helping patients achieve optimal health through optimizing hormone levels in lab results and relieving persistent symptoms with preventative and regenerative medicine.

"What Dr. Quinn and his team have built across these five clinics is truly admirable," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health. "His vision for the future of functional and integrative medicine aligns with Forum Health and we know this addition will help us both grow."

Dr. Quinn is board-certified in Emergency Medicine and Obesity Medicine, is a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, International Peptide Society, Obesity Medicine Association, American Society of Ketamine Physicians, and the American Osteopathic Association.

About Forum Health, LLC

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care. They listen and dig deep — exploring lifestyle, environment, and genetics to help each patient achieve their ultimate health goals. Members have access to advanced medical treatments and technology, with care plans informed by data analytics and collaborative relationships. To learn more, visit forumhealth.com.

