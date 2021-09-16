Forum Health Acquires Practice in Wheaton, IL and Plans for Expansion with New Provider and IV Center

FLINT, Mich., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, nationwide provider of integrative and functional medicine, has acquired a new practice, the Center for Health and Healing located in Wheaton, IL.

The Center for Health and Healing, which will be known as Forum Health Wheaton, is a functional medicine practice led by Dr. Fred Schultz and has been serving the Wheaton area since 1997.

Dr. Schultz is a family physician of 41 years; he feels honored to serve his patients by using a personalized functional medicine approach for the last 24 years. He is experienced in determining the root-cause of dysfunctions in the body using a combination of natural and conventional medicine. Dr. Schultz's functional approach focuses on balancing the unique needs of the individual to allow for natural healing to occur and to restore well-being.

"This partnership between my practice and Forum Health is a natural fit," said Dr. Schultz. "It is time for innovation and growth, and I couldn't think of a better network to join that is leading the way for functional medicine than Forum Health."

As part of adding this new practice to its nationwide network, Dr. Fred Schultz and Forum Health have welcomed Jessica Montalvo MD, IFMCP as a provider and plan to open a new IV center at this location.

"Dr. Schultz and I are pleased to welcome Dr. Montalvo to the practice," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "Dr. Montalvo brings years of experience treating cognitive decline and environmental illness. We look forward to expanding the services available to current and new patients."

Dr. Montalvo attended the University of Rochester School of Medicine, completed a residency in internal medicine at Northwestern in Chicago and subsequent training in hospice and palliative medicine. She's a certified functional medicine practitioner from the Institute for Functional Medicine and the Kresser Institute Practitioner Training Program, has training in Frequency Specific Microcurrent therapy, and completed the Dr. Dale Bredesen's training in Reversing Cognitive Decline, known as the RECODE program.

"I am excited to join Dr. Schultz at Forum Health Wheaton as a new provider," said Dr. Montalvo. "I want to dedicate my career to functional medicine and this partnership will allow me to reach more patients through the Forum Health network."

The new IV center at Forum Health Wheaton will be convenient, comfortable, and safe for patients to receive their prescribed IV therapies, as part of their personalized health plan.

Forum Health Wheaton utilizes functional diagnostic testing, preventive treatments, and a blend of natural and conventional medicine to help its patients achieve and maintain optimal health and wellness.

For more information on Forum Health locations and how to become a practitioner in the Forum Health network, visit www.forumhealth.com .

