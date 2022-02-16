Forum Health Welcomes Calmglow Functional Medicine as its Second Location in California

FLINT, Mich., Feb. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forum Health, LLC, nationwide network of integrative and functional medicine providers, has acquired Calmglow Functional Medicine located in Modesto, CA.

Calmglow is a functional medicine practice founded and led by Nurse Practitioner and Physician Assistant, Dianne Hinton, who brings over 30 years of primary care, surgical, internal medicine, and functional medicine experience.

"We're thrilled to welcome Dianne Hinton and Calmglow to Forum Health," said Adam Puttkammer, president of Forum Health. "Her expertise in alternative treatments and the latest methods to support vitamin deficiencies, hormone imbalances, anti-aging, and chronic illness has positioned Dianne and her team as leaders in functional medicine in Modesto."

Calmglow is a patient-centered practice that treats individuals based on their unique needs, data, lifestyle, and history with a focus on addressing the underlying causes of disease. The clinic specializes in digestive and immune health, weight loss, pain management, hormone imbalance, detoxification, emotional wellness and mental health, the endocrine and lymphatic systems, cardiovascular health, and the musculoskeletal system.

"I'm enthusiastic to join Forum Health because their philosophy aligns with my belief that functional medicine celebrates the human body in a holistic fashion, rather than separate parts," said Dianne Hinton. "Through this relationship, we can help more people take an active role in their health to live a vibrant life."

"Dianne Hinton and her team exemplify everything we look for in a Forum Health clinic," said Phil Hagerman, CEO of Forum Health. "Their commitment to providing healthy solutions as an alternative to traditional medicine to the Modesto community is key in Forum Health's mission to set a new standard of healthcare.

Forum Health, LLC is a nationwide provider of personalized healthcare. Steeped in the powerful principles of functional and integrative medicine, Forum Health providers take a root-cause approach to care.

