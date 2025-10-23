MILAN, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Milan Becomes the European Capital of Work Culture: Forum HR – People & Culture 2025 Opens to International Participation

Forum HR – People & Culture 2025, Italy's leading event on the future of work and organizational transformation, will take place on November 18th–20,th 2025, at IULM University in Milan.

Banner of the event

Now in its 19th edition, the Forum evolves from a national event into a European platform on the new culture of work, connecting people, companies, and innovation.

Co-Intelligence: The New Culture of Work

2025 theme – "Co-Intelligence" – represents the meeting point between human and artificial intelligence, between technological efficiency and human value.

It marks a paradigm shift: from managing resources to empowering people, from individual performance to collective intelligence.

The Forum will bring together over 3,000 participants and more than 350 speakers – including HR Directors, CEOs, academics, and innovation leaders – through talk shows, keynotes, workshops, and executive roundtables exploring how technology, culture, and sustainability are reshaping work in Europe.

International Expansion and f ree Registration

For the first time, the Forum will feature an International HUB with English-language sessions led by C-level HR speakers from across Europe, live-streamed on www.comunicazioneitaliana.tv.

This initiative aims to promote a cross-border dialogue on innovation, leadership, and sustainable work culture.

Free registration for international participants is available here:

Registration Form

"By opening the Forum to the international HR community, Milan confirms itself as the European capital of dialogue on People & Culture," said Fabrizio Cataldi, Founder of Comunicazione Italiana. "Our mission is to connect human intelligence, technology, and values to design the future of work."

About Comunicazione Italiana

Comunicazione Italiana is Italy's leading ecosystem of C-level executives and decision-makers, dedicated to knowledge networking for business and advocacy.

It connects over 240,000 professionals through events and projects promoting innovation, sustainability, and human-centered leadership.

Official website

Press Office:-

Giovanni Sacchitelli, [email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803642/Event_Banner.jpg

SOURCE Comunicazione Italiana