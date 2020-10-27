Forward Advantage Offers Solutions & Services to Manage Identity Lifecycles

FRESNO, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Forward Advantage announced its continued expansion into the Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) sector of healthcare. This announcement comes during a technological growth period in healthcare, one that has brought more users, applications and data together. With more connections, healthcare organizations face more vulnerability. As demand for solutions to these challenges continues to increase among its customer base, Forward Advantage recognizes an opportunity to assist customers in developing and/or implementing a strategy. An effective IGA program centralizes the management of identities and the applications and data they access to reduce business risk while gaining operational efficiencies. Leveraging the expertise gained from helping over 250 hospitals implement identity & access management solutions, the expansion to offer an identity governance was a logical fit for Forward Advantage.

IGA improves security and productivity with automated, role-based access controls; provisioning and de-provisioning; centralized identity auditing; and risk analytics. As an authorized reseller and implementer of leading IGA solutions from Imprivata and SailPoint, Forward Advantage provides tailored solutions and services that address the concerns and unique needs of each customer. The company has worked in the identity & access management space for more than 15 years and focuses specifically on healthcare - making it a prime fit for organizations of all sizes and with any EHR.

"Today's healthcare organizations are held accountable for user identities and the risks associated with who has access, how and when they use that access," says Chris Roggenstein, president and CEO of Forward Advantage. "We recognized this challenge among customers and how crucial it is to have a centralized strategy around identities. Organizations need to find the right combination of solutions and services to manage the complexities associated with user identities to avoid risk. A failed audit or a security breach from an insider can have detrimental effects on a healthcare organization. Since identity governance is a program that should be continuously optimized, we recognized an opportunity to leverage our years of expertise in identity and access management to work with customers on identity lifecycle strategies that lead to reduced risk and increased audit compliance."

Forward Advantage works with customers throughout their entire IGA journey - from decision making to implementation and beyond - to ensure identity objectives are met long into the future. Not a one-size-fits-all solution, an organization's IGA program should meet evolving needs by:

Adapting to an organization's technology strategy (cloud, on-prem, etc.)

Assessing and optimizing any current identity management approach

Streamlining end-user access to critical applications and data

Providing auditing and access controls to know who has access to what

About Forward Advantage

Since 1993, Forward Advantage has provided innovative and cost-effective solutions for healthcare organizations. With more than 1,200 customers, the company uses its deep expertise to address a wide range of healthcare challenges by listening to its customers and collaborating with them on solutions that improve the healthcare experience with better access to information. Examples include automated and intelligent report distribution, streamlined identity and access management, migrating and archiving legacy data, secure messaging, and interoperability solutions connecting hospitals and physicians. More information on Forward Advantage and its solutions can be found at www.forwardadvantage.com.

