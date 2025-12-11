Forward Financing Announces Inaugural $170 Million Asset-Backed Securitization to Support Small Businesses Nationwide

BOSTON, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Financing , a leading provider of small business financing across the United States, announced the closing of its first-ever asset-backed securitization totaling $170 million. This transaction expands the company's total debt facilities to $620 million, enabling the advancement of its mission to unlock the capital that fuels small businesses across America.

The facility has a three-year revolving period and three classes of notes. The transaction was more than 2.0x oversubscribed, highlighting the strength and quality of the company's small business portfolio. Guggenheim Securities served as the sole structuring advisor, book-running manager, and placement agent.

"The completion of our first securitization represents a pivotal achievement for Forward Financing," said Jason Mullins, President & CEO of Forward. "This milestone enhances our ability to serve customers nationwide and accelerate our growth plans. With over $4.3 billion in capital provided since inception, we are committed to serving the rapidly growing needs of small businesses across the country."

The successful execution of this debut securitization provides a stable and efficient source of funding and is a testament to the confidence institutional investors have in Forward's operational strength and disciplined approach to managing risk.

About Forward Financing

Forward Financing is a fintech company based in Boston, Massachusetts with team members throughout the United States, Dominican Republic, and Canada. The company is on a mission to unlock the capital that fuels small businesses across America. Whether facing challenges accessing traditional financing or simply needing a convenient, flexible solution, Forward is committed to funding more of the millions of small businesses nationwide. By simplifying the requirements, streamlining the process, and using advanced proprietary technology, Forward is often able to deliver funds same day — giving more businesses the financial opportunity they need to thrive. Plus, with their dedicated teams and award-winning service, customers get personalized support when they need it most.

Since 2012, Forward has expanded access to capital by providing over $4.3 billion in funding to nearly 85,000 small businesses. The company is A+ rated by the Better Business Bureau with an Excellent / 4.6 stars rating on Trustpilot.com. Recognized as a Best Place to Work by Built In Boston and certified as a Great Place To Work®, Forward is dedicated to empowering both its team and the customers they serve, helping them succeed and thrive.

