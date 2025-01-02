Forward Financing Welcomes New Chief Executive Officer - Jason Mullins

BOSTON, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Financing, a national provider of revenue-based financing to small businesses, welcomes its new President and Chief Executive Officer, Jason Mullins. Mullins brings over twenty years of financial services experience, including six years as the CEO of a consumer lending business. With a proven track record of driving results and innovation, Mullins will lead Forward through its next stage of growth and transformation. As part of this transition, Forward's co-founder and former CEO, Justin Bakes, has assumed the role of Executive Chairman. In this new position, Bakes will continue to provide strategic guidance as Forward advances its mission.

"I am truly honored to take on the role of CEO and lead an organization with such a meaningful mission," said Mullins. "With the talented team at Forward, I am confident that together we will guide the company through its next chapter of growth, expanding our impact and providing even more small businesses with the capital they need to achieve their full potential."

Previously, Mullins served as President and CEO of goeasy Ltd., a leading non-prime consumer lender in Canada. During his leadership, Mullins was recognized for his strategic vision and drive to scale the business. The Forward team embraces this leadership transition milestone as a new era of potential for the company, its partners, and its small business customers.

