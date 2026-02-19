Forward Global Launches Global Risk & Compliance Survey to Capture Executive Insights on Evolving Threats in a Pivotal Era

WASHINGTON, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Global, a leading commercial and geopolitical risk management firm for organizations operating in complex, high-stakes environments, today announced the launch of its 2026 Global Risk and Compliance Survey, an in-depth initiative designed to gather perspectives from executives and their advisers on the most pressing risks facing organizations worldwide.

The survey comes at a critical juncture. 2025 marked a year of rapid policy transformations driven by global elections, escalating sanctions and tariffs, and tightened cybersecurity regulations, alongside ongoing AI-driven disruption, technological acceleration, and persistent economic uncertainty.

"Business leaders must now not only identify these interconnected risks but prioritize and act on them decisively, often with constrained resources—while ensuring that mitigation strategies themselves do not create new points of vulnerability," said Sven Stumbauer, partner at Forward Global.

The 2026 Global Risk and Compliance Survey explores key areas including:

Political Risk : Systemic sources of instability over the next 12–24 months, geopolitical effects on supply chains, market access, investment, talent, emerging technology risks, and preparedness for data sovereignty changes.





Compliance & Risk Management : Rising financial crime pressures, regulatory adaptation, detection and prevention challenges, compliance spending trends, board-level training, and impacts of regulatory divergence.





Cyber : AI governance readiness, emerging threats including AI-generated attacks, operational coordination, and evolving cyber insurance landscapes.





: AI governance readiness, emerging threats including AI-generated attacks, operational coordination, and evolving cyber insurance landscapes. Trade Risk: Vulnerabilities to weaponized financial interdependence, sanctions navigation, trade disruption preparedness, scenario planning, supply chain transparency, trade finance shifts, and reshoring/nearshoring dynamics.

Stumbauer, who is driving this initiative, commented: "In today's environment, risk recognition alone is no longer enough—leaders must prioritize ruthlessly and act with precision. This survey will deliver clear, actionable insights to help executives navigate complexity and turn uncertainty into strategic advantage."

He added:

"By capturing real-time perspectives from global decision-makers, we aim to highlight not just the threats, but the practical pathways organizations are using—or need to adopt—to build resilience amid converging political, technological, and economic forces."

The survey is open to executives and advisers involved in risk, compliance, legal, cybersecurity, trade, and related functions. Responses will remain anonymous and will form the basis for a comprehensive report distributed to survey participants.

The survey is available in several languages at the following websites:

