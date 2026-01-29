Forward Global Launches Venezuela Task Force to Navigate Critical Transition Period

Multidisciplinary Team to Guide Stakeholders Through Political,

Economic Transformation Across Latin America

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Global, a leading commercial and geopolitical risk management firm, today announced the launch of its Venezuela Task Force, a specialized advisory group designed to help organizations navigate Venezuela's evolving political landscape and emerging commercial opportunities during a period of significant transformation.

Venezuela's rapidly shifting political, economic, and regulatory environment – coupled with expanded U.S. engagement in the region – presents both substantial challenges and strategic opportunities for businesses, investors, and institutions with exposure to the country and broader Latin American markets, particularly in the energy space.

The Venezuela Task Force brings together Forward Global's deep expertise in international trade, sanctions compliance, government relations, and geopolitical intelligence to provide coordinated guidance during this critical juncture.

"Venezuela is entering a transformative phase that will have significant implications for regional stability, energy markets, and cross-border commerce," said Sven Stumbauer, partner at Forward Global. "Organizations need sophisticated analysis and strategic counsel to understand the rapidly evolving landscape and position themselves appropriately, whether managing risk or identifying opportunity."

The Venezuela Task Force comprises senior advisors with specialized capabilities across international trade and sanctions compliance, government relations and public policy, corporate structuring and transactions, banking and finance, regulatory enforcement navigation, narrative and reputation management, and geopolitical forecasting. This multidisciplinary approach enables clients to address complex challenges that span legal, geopolitical, and commercial dimensions.

Strategic Support During Geopolitical & Economic Transition

The Venezuela Task Force is actively supporting clients through several key areas:

Policy Interpretation & Stakeholder Engagement: Facilitating dialogue with key decision-makers in Washington and the Trump administration to understand shifting U.S. policy priorities and regulatory frameworks affecting Venezuela and the region.

"Effective strategy in complex markets requires understanding not just current conditions, but anticipating how political transitions reshape regulatory frameworks, commercial relationships, and risk profiles," said Jose Mallea, managing partner of Forward Global's Miami office. "Our approach integrates government relations and international public affairs expertise with on-the-ground intelligence and deep knowledge of both U.S. and regional dynamics."

The Venezuela Task Force draws on Forward Global's established relationships across public and private sectors in the Americas, including connections with former and current U.S. government officials, regional leaders, and institutional stakeholders. This network enables pragmatic, relationship-driven insights for clients managing uncertainty or positioning for sustained engagement.

Forward Global's Venezuela practice complements the firm's broader Latin America capabilities and its track record advising multinational corporations, financial institutions, and governments on cross-border transactions, regulatory matters, and strategic communications in complex environments.

Venezuela Task Force Leadership

