Forward Lift Introduces New Frame-Engaging Mobile Column Lift Adapters

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Lift, part of Vehicle Service Group (VSG) and Dover (NYSE: DOV), has introduced a new line of frame-engaging adapter kits for use on Forward's mobile column lifts. The attachments allow technicians to more easily lift and service a wider range of forklifts, such as reach and pallet trucks, among others.

"Our customers depend on Forward's mobile column lifts to service their fleets' trucks, and this new adapter kit allows for their expanded use, adding more flexibility to an already versatile product," said Doug Spiller, Director of Heavy-Duty Product Management, Forward Lift.

One of the most important aspects of forklift safety involves conducting regular and thorough inspections. The frame-engaging mobile column lift adapters allow for better access and visibility for inspections and repairs. Whether using it for inspections, seal or tire replacements, or steering, caster, and pin replacements or adjustments, the mobile column adapter assembly provides a safe way to gain under-vehicle access and keeps technicians off the floor.

"Forward Lift has been manufacturing quality lifts for more than 50 years, and we remain focused on continuing to produce equipment that helps our customers increase productivity, reduce unit downtime and maximize safety standards," added Spiller.

The forklift adapter kits are designed to work in tandem with two Forward mobile column lifts, FCHW13 and FCHW18. The system requires no dedicated floor space and comes equipped with a red caster cart for easy storage. The adapter assembly, which weighs 880 pounds, quickly and easily engages and captures the forklift within itself for added stability. The kit also includes 1/2-inch and 3/4-inch leveling spacers.

To see the mobile column adapter assembly in action, watch the product demo video.

To learn more about Forward's full line of products, visit ForwardLift.com, contact your local Forward distributor, or call 800-423-1722.

About Forward Lift:

Established in 1968, Forward Lift is a leading brand of automotive lifting equipment that is uniquely designed for a wide range of customers. Forward Lift provides safe and reliable lift systems for independent repair shops, body shops, national accounts, vehicle enthusiasts and heavy-duty truck maintenance facilities. Its products are sold by dedicated distributors and national parts suppliers.

Forward Lift is a Vehicle Service Group (VSG) brand and part of Dover's Engineered Products segment. VSG comprises 13 major vehicle lift, wheel service, diagnostic and collision repair brands: Forward Lift, Rotary, Chief Collision Technology, Direct Lift, Warn Automotive, Ravaglioli, Hanmecson, Elektron, Blitz, Nogra, Butler, Space and Sirio. With its American headquarters in Madison, Indiana, VSG has operations worldwide, including ISO 9001-certified manufacturing centers in North America, Europe and Asia.

About Vehicle Service Group:

As an operating company of the Dover Corporation, Vehicle Service Group (VSG) offers the world's premier brands in vehicle lifting, wheel service, collision repair and aftermarket OEM equipment. With over 90 years of experience, we design, test, manufacture, sell and support our products with one thing in mind, our customer.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

