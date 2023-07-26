Forward Networks Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance, Demonstrating Commitment to Transparency and Data Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks announced today it has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 Compliance. The completion of the audit demonstrates Forward Network's commitment to transparency, privacy, and data security for customers.

SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to assess the effectiveness of an organization's controls over information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type 1 measures an organization's systems and controls and evaluates the design and implementation of these controls to ensure they are suitably designed to meet the relevant trust services criteria.

With SOC 2 compliance, Forward Networks can provide customers with confidence that their data is protected. For this compliance audit process, Forward Networks enlisted a professional auditor, Laika Compliance LLC, and was also able to leverage its own Forward Enterprise Platform to ensure key trust criteria in Security, Confidentiality, and Availability were included in the audit process.

"Forward Networks has long prioritized protection of customer data and offering trust and transparency," said Matt Honea, Head of Security and Compliance, Forward Networks. "From the onset, our platform was designed to collect network data while protecting our customers' privacy. Achieving SOC 2 Type I certification is an important milestone that demonstrates our commitment. While we are proud of this achievement, we'll continue to work towards further certification milestones to provide our global customers the assurance that their data and networks are safe when they work with us."

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

