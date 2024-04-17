Forward Networks Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Reiterating Commitment to Data Security and Transparency

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks announced today that it has successfully achieved System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II Compliance attestation conducted by an independent third party. The completion of the audit demonstrates Forward Networks' long-term commitment to providing its customers transparency, privacy, and data security. Forward Networks achieved SOC 2 Type I Compliance in July of last year.

SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to assess the effectiveness of an organization's controls over information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type I compliance measures an organization's systems and controls and evaluates the design and implementation of these controls to ensure they are suitably designed to meet the relevant trust services criteria. SOC 2 Type II takes this a step further, evaluating the design and implementation of controls over a certain period.

Forward's SOC 2 Type II Compliance audit was conducted over 9 months, with no additional recommendations. With SOC 2 Type II Compliance, Forward Networks provides customers with proof of security, confidentiality, and availability across identity and action control, data classification, and backups.

"This is yet another milestone in Forward Networks' security journey, which is focused on protecting customer data and privacy and ensuring trust and transparency," said Matt Honea, Head of Security and Compliance at Forward Networks. "We're working to build a robust, wide-reaching compliance program that meets the needs of our customers across every vertical market. Forward Networks is designed to meet any deployment model, including for on-prem, hybrid, and cloud environments."

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

