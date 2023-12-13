Forward Networks Named to Fortune Magazine 2023 Cyber 60 List

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks announced today that it has been named to the Fortune Magazine 2023 Cyber 60 List . Fortune compiled this prestigious list of the 60 most successful companies in the cybersecurity space after reviewing a pool of several hundred entries.

Forward Networks is modernizing the way large networks are managed by providing actionable, accessible, and insightful data that puts operators back in control of the network. Forward's advanced software creates a mathematical model, or digital twin, of the network by collecting and analyzing state and configuration data across all network devices and public cloud environments. The digital twin delivers an always-accurate topology, calculates all possible paths within the network, analyzes detailed behavioral information, makes network configuration and behavior searchable and verifiable, and proves security compliance. Forward Networks' digital twin supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

"Robust cybersecurity depends on detailed and accessible network data," said David Erickson, CEO and Co-Founder of Forward Networks. "Several years ago our customers asked us to create features that helped the SecOps team ensure compliance, remediate attacks, and ensure the overall health of their security posture. We've made significant investments in delivering on this request. Being named to the 2023 Fortune Cyber 60 list is a tremendous honor that validates the security benefits of our network digital twin. We're continuing to develop new security features to protect the network."

Forward Enterprise enables SecOps teams to find misconfigurations and vulnerabilities on hosts and devices before a breach occurs. Using data collected from the network, integration with the NIST database, and integrations with vulnerability scanning and assessment tools, the platform identifies risks and delivers a prioritized remediation plan for SecOps teams. Forward Enterprise's security features include:

Security Posture Management —Forward Enterprise delivers an always current microsegmentation chart that provides SecOps professionals at-a-glance insight into which zones have full, partial or no connectivity.





—Forward Enterprise delivers an always current microsegmentation chart that provides SecOps professionals at-a-glance insight into which zones have full, partial or no connectivity. Vulnerability Management —Using information from the NIST National Vulnerability Database and various vendors, along with specific device and configuration data collected from the network, Forward Enterprise proactively identifies every device vulnerability and presents information in a prioritized, actionable format. Integrations with tools vulnerability scanners, including Rapid7, Tenable, and Qualys combine known vulnerabilities with device exposure to deliver a custom, prioritized remediation plan.





—Using information from the and various vendors, along with specific device and configuration data collected from the network, Forward Enterprise proactively identifies every device vulnerability and presents information in a prioritized, actionable format. Integrations with tools vulnerability scanners, including Rapid7, Tenable, and Qualys combine known vulnerabilities with device exposure to deliver a custom, prioritized remediation plan. Incident Response –Forward Enterprise instantly assesses and reports the reach of a compromised host providing teams a detailed understanding of the exposure post-attack. [FM1] Using data already collected by the platform, calculating an exportable blast radius report is as simple as inputting the IP address and clicking a button; the information is also exportable as a .CSV file





–Forward Enterprise instantly assesses and reports the reach of a compromised host providing teams a detailed understanding of the exposure post-attack. [FM1] Using data already collected by the platform, calculating an exportable blast radius report is as simple as inputting the IP address and clicking a button; the information is also exportable as a .CSV file Always-On Proof of Compliance and Audit—Using custom verification checks in Forward Enterprise, administrators can regularly scan the network to search for misconfigurations, lack of connectivity, or lack of redundancy to proactively identify and remediate non-compliant configurations before they cause an incident. Snapshots are recorded as evidence of compliance overtime in the event of an audit.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

About the Fortune Cyber 60

The Cyber 60 was generated from a list of over 200 private cybersecurity companies based on data about funding rounds and valuation from Pitchbook. The companies selected were surveyed and asked to provide growth rate and revenue data in bands, to indicate their relative strength and success in the market. Publicly accessible reporting and other market data were used to add companies to the Pitchbook list. Respondents were required to provide data in order to be considered for the list. FORTUNE reviewed the data and list selection criteria with Lightspeed to ensure a fair and unbiased process. Some companies that chose not to provide data were considered for inclusion on the final list based on previously reported publicly available information. Lightspeed's Enterprise Investment Committee reviewed the final composition of the list prior to publication, in conjunction with FORTUNE. No private data or preferential treatment was given to Lightspeed portfolio companies.

