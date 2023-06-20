Forward Networks' Digital Twin Technology Named Best SaaS Solution by Cloud Security Awards

News provided by

Forward Networks, Inc.

20 Jun, 2023, 11:46 ET

Forward Enterprise Also Wins Silver Globee® Disruptor Award in the Cybersecurity Cloud/SaaS Category

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks continues to gain recognition as an industry leader for its network digital twin technology. Recently, Forward Enterprise was named the Best SaaS Solution by the 2023 Cloud Security Awards and won a Silver Globee® Disruptor Award in the Cybersecurity Cloud/SaaS category.

Forward is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed and secured by providing accessible and insightful data that puts people back in control of the network. Through its advanced software that delivers a digital twin of the network, network operators can visualize the network, confirm policy compliance, verify security posture and simplify network management.

"Security teams are hindered by a lack of visibility into network topology, exposure and behavior, which is forcing them to manually stitch together data from multiple tools as they look to limit exposure - this is an ineffective approach to a mission-critical problem," said David Erickson, CEO and co-founder, Forward Networks. "We continue to gain momentum as CISOs recognize the imperative need for network visibility and actionable insights that empower their teams to be more proactive about protecting their data, and that's just a sliver of the benefits our digital twin technology delivers."

By collecting, parsing and analyzing information on all devices in the network and their behavior, Forward creates an always-current single source of truth that provides security professionals insight into network topology, configuration and behavior. This information takes the pain out of critical but tedious and time-consuming tasks like identifying and remediating CVEs that impact the network, determining the blast radius of a compromised host, understanding endpoint vulnerabilities and proving the security policy is being enforced. Forward's platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

For more information on the benefits of Forward's network digital twin technology, visit: https://www.forwardnetworks.com/what-is-a-digital-twin/.

About Forward Networks
Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com.

Forward Networks Contacts:
Dustin Rausa, Guyer Group
[email protected]

Dawn Slusher, Forward Networks
[email protected] 

SOURCE Forward Networks, Inc.

Also from this source

Forward Networks Recognized with Global InfoSec Award for Cloud Security

Cloud Computing Magazine Names Forward Networks a 2023 Product of the Year Award Winner

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.