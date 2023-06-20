Forward Networks' Digital Twin Technology Named Best SaaS Solution by Cloud Security Awards

Forward Enterprise Also Wins Silver Globee® Disruptor Award in the Cybersecurity Cloud/SaaS Category

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks continues to gain recognition as an industry leader for its network digital twin technology. Recently, Forward Enterprise was named the Best SaaS Solution by the 2023 Cloud Security Awards and won a Silver Globee® Disruptor Award in the Cybersecurity Cloud/SaaS category.

Forward is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed and secured by providing accessible and insightful data that puts people back in control of the network. Through its advanced software that delivers a digital twin of the network, network operators can visualize the network, confirm policy compliance, verify security posture and simplify network management.

"Security teams are hindered by a lack of visibility into network topology, exposure and behavior, which is forcing them to manually stitch together data from multiple tools as they look to limit exposure - this is an ineffective approach to a mission-critical problem," said David Erickson, CEO and co-founder, Forward Networks. "We continue to gain momentum as CISOs recognize the imperative need for network visibility and actionable insights that empower their teams to be more proactive about protecting their data, and that's just a sliver of the benefits our digital twin technology delivers."

By collecting, parsing and analyzing information on all devices in the network and their behavior, Forward creates an always-current single source of truth that provides security professionals insight into network topology, configuration and behavior. This information takes the pain out of critical but tedious and time-consuming tasks like identifying and remediating CVEs that impact the network, determining the blast radius of a compromised host, understanding endpoint vulnerabilities and proving the security policy is being enforced. Forward's platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

