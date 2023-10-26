Forward Networks Named 2023 Hot Company In Compliance By Cyber Defense Magazine's Top InfoSec Innovator Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks announced today that it has been named the winner of the 2023 Hot Company in Compliance award by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM)'s Top InfoSec Innovator Awards.

Forward Networks is modernizing the way large networks are managed by providing actionable, accessible, and insightful data that puts operators back in control of the network. Forward's advanced software creates a mathematical model, or digital twin, of the network by collecting and analyzing state and configuration data across all network devices and public cloud environments. The digital twin delivers an always-accurate topology, calculates all possible paths within the network, analyzes detailed behavioral information, makes network configuration and behavior searchable and verifiable, and proves security compliance. Forward Networks' digital twin supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

"We're honored to be named the Hot Company in Compliance from Cyber Defense Magazine's 2023 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards," said Chiara Regale, senior vice president of product management, Forward Networks. "Manually verifying compliance is nearly impossible given the scale, complexity and constantly evolving nature of enterprise networks. Through our collection of security data and custom policy checks, the Forward platform automates compliance processes and audits to provide companies with mathematical certainty that their network is in-policy."

Forward Enterprise's compliance features include:

Cloud Security Posture Management —IT professionals can be alerted any time a cloud configuration is outside of the network compliance policy. Timely alerts enable teams to quickly remediate situations before there's an incident.

—IT professionals can be alerted any time a cloud configuration is outside of the network compliance policy. Timely alerts enable teams to quickly remediate situations before there's an incident. Cybersecurity Vulnerability Analysis —Using information from the NIST National Vulnerability Database and the various vendors, along with specific device and configuration data collected from the network, Forward Enterprise proactively identifies every device vulnerability and presents information in a prioritized, actionable format.

—Using information from the and the various vendors, along with specific device and configuration data collected from the network, Forward Enterprise proactively identifies every device vulnerability and presents information in a prioritized, actionable format. Always-On Audit and Proof of Compliance—Through regularly collected snapshots and verification, Forward Enterprise delivers an always-current audit of the network that ensures network behavior complies with security policies and delivers proof of compliance for forensic or auditor analysis.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Forward Networks is worthy of being named a winner in these coveted awards and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

For more information about Forward Networks' approach to network compliance, visit https://www.forwardnetworks.com/

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 11th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2023, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/ and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2023: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/the-black-unicorn-report-for-2023/ and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2023, here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-global-cisos-winners-for-2023/ .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com . Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

