Forward Networks Recognized with Global InfoSec Award for Cloud Security

Forward Networks Wins Hot Company in Cloud Security Award in 11th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks announced today it has been recognized with the Hot Company in Cloud Security Award from Cyber Defense Magazine's 2023 Global InfoSec Awards. The company is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed through its advanced software that delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to visualize the network, confirm policy compliance, and simplify network management. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Forward Networks is the only company that provides an integrated view of the entire hybrid multi-cloud network with the ability to drill down to single devices or instances. This single source of truth provides NOC and SOC engineers the data and insight needed to ensure security policies are enforced and the network is reliable. By collecting and parsing information on all devices in the network and their behavior, Forward is taking the pain out of critical but tedious and time consuming tasks like identifying and remediating CVEs that impact the network, identifying the blast radius of a compromised host, understanding endpoint vulnerabilities and proving the security posture is being enforced as intended.

"We're honored to receive the Hot Company in Cloud Security award from Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards," said David Erickson, CEO and co-founder, Forward Networks. "This award continues to build upon Forward's recent momentum as we achieved 139% year-over-year growth last year and raised a $50M Series D in January. We're focused on providing network and security teams alike with the tools they need to be successful, both in the cloud and on-premises."

Global InfoSec judges, all CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals, voted based on their independent review of submitted materials and were looking for best of breed, next generation InfoSec solutions.

"We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. Forward Networks is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment," said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of 2023 Cyber Defense Magazine Global InfoSec Award winners can be found here: http://www.cyberdefenseawards.com/

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure that the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

