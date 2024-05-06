Forward Networks Wins Market Leader Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management Award In 12th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward Networks announced today it has been named the Market Leader in Vulnerability Assessment, Remediation and Management in Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th annual Global InfoSec Awards.

Forward Networks is revolutionizing how large networks are secured and managed by providing actionable, accessible, and insightful data that puts people back in control of the network. Forward Enterprise identifies exactly which vulnerabilities are present in the network and their severity. The platform then delivers a prioritized remediation plan. Forward Enterprise's secure, agentless collection method gathers current device and state information and combines it with Forward's proprietary mathematical model to create a digital twin of the network.

"The volume and complexity of security vulnerabilities and alerts today make it incredibly challenging for organizations to ensure they are not vulnerable," said Chiara Regale, SVP Product and UX, Forward Networks. "Our engineering team is focused on providing security teams with timely, actionable insights to protect their network. This award recognizes the efforts of our team and validates the continued momentum we're experiencing in the market."

"Forward Networks embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Forward Networks

Forward Networks is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a digital twin of the network, enabling network operators to ensure the network is secure, reliable, and agile. The platform supports devices from all major networking vendors and cloud operators, including AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. Forward Networks was founded in 2013 by four Stanford Ph.D. graduates and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Investors include MSD Partners, Goldman Sachs, Andreessen Horowitz, Threshold Ventures, Section 32, Omega Venture Partners, and A. Capital. For more information, visit www.forwardnetworks.com .

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products, and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

