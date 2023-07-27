Fospha Voted Best Attribution Platform for B2C Brands in Sweep of G2 Summer Attribution Awards

Fospha

27 Jul, 2023, 10:54 ET

LONDON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fospha, a leading marketing measurement platform for eCommerce, have recently been awarded multiple top accolades by G2 users, including being named the best attribution platform globally for B2C brands. Among the other awards received are:

  • Best Algorithmic Attribution Model
  • Best Model for Cross-Device Attribution
  • Best Quality of Support for Attribution and Digital Analytics
  • Easiest to Do Business With

Fospha are a trusted partner to top brands, including Huel, Gymshark, Monsoon, Helly Hansen, Sweaty Betty, and many more. They specialize in providing reliable attribution to help B2C businesses optimize their marketing strategies.

This success is a testament to Fospha's unique position in the attribution landscape. Unlike most platforms, Fospha's innovative model not only looks at the impact of people clicking on ads, but also incorporates people viewing ads. The model then uses AI to independently value the contribution of every digital channel in driving revenue.

Fospha's wins - particularly for the superiority of their attribution model and cross-device offering - demonstrate how pixel-based measurement solutions are struggling to make the grade for B2C eCommerce brands. In a post-cookie world, it's increasingly difficult for brands to gain a trustworthy view of what drives purchasing behaviour, particularly when using basic tools. Fospha do not rely on pixels, so are uniquely positioned to offer accurate, actionable attribution to eCommerce brands throughout the full marketing funnel.  

Liam Ashbrook, Head of Strategy and Data Analytics at Monsoon Accessorize, said "Fospha are a strategic partner providing superb insight - without the view provided via Fospha we would never have had the confidence to move into new channels. Their attribution methodology is state of the art and Fospha really seem to be ahead of the industry curve."

Fospha CEO Sam Carter said on Fospha's wins: "We're incredibly proud to be voted the best attribution product in the world for B2C brands. We know how difficult it is for B2C marketers to accurately measure the performance of their ads. This then creates a barrier for them scaling at an acceptable profit margin. We are committed to helping brands tackle this problem, and being acknowledged as the best in the world at it is a testament to our great team and the community of customers we support."

