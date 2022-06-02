Foss & Company Announces Over $1 Billion in Tax Credits Currently Under Management

The tax credits currently under management are in addition to the over $7 billion that the firm has deployed since its inception

SAN FRANCISCO, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company , a leading institutional investment fund sponsor, has announced that is now has over $1 billion in tax credits under management. This is in addition to the over $7 billion in tax equity that Foss & Company has deployed on behalf of institutional investor partners since 1983. These tax credit solutions have contributed to numerous historic rehabilitations, renewable energy projects, affordable housing units, sustainable technologies facilities and more.

"I believe the industry is poised for tremendous growth and Foss expects to grow along with it. This milestone is proof of that," said George Barry, president, Foss & Company. "Foss is well positioned to be a leader in the growth of the tax credit industry through our sponsored historic, renewable and sustainable technology tax credit funds. I could not be more excited for the future of our industry."