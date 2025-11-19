Foss & Company Partners with Good Carbon Co. on Sustainable Historic Rehab in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, a leading tax equity syndicator, today announced a historic tax equity investment in the 211 Summer project, located at 209–213 Summer St. in Buffalo, NY. The project involves the adaptive reuse and rehabilitation of two historic multifamily buildings and a former carriage house, delivering 22 updated apartment units.

As part of the rehabilitation, the property will incorporate geothermal systems that provide efficient heating, cooling, and energy throughout the site, supporting sustainability goals while preserving the property's historic character.

Foss & Company is proud to be the Federal Historic Tax Credit investor and New York State Historic Tax Credit investor for this project.

"This project is a great example of how historic rehabilitation can align with sustainable development," said John Sorel, acquisitions, Foss & Company. "We're proud to continue our partnership with the Good Carbon Co. and to support their commitment to preserving Buffalo's architectural heritage while advancing clean energy solutions."

This transaction marks the second collaboration between Foss & Company and the Good Carbon Co., following the successful closing of the 334–346 Bryant St. project in August 2025.

"At Good Carbon Co., our mission is to breathe new life into historic spaces while reducing their carbon footprint," said Adam Serbert, CEO, Good Carbon Co. "The 211 Summer project is a model for what sustainable preservation can achieve – honoring Buffalo's architectural legacy while integrating modern, low-carbon energy systems that make these homes efficient and future-ready."

Foss & Company congratulates the project teams and looks forward to further expanding this productive partnership.

ABOUT FOSS & COMPANY

Founded in 1983, Foss & Company is a national tax equity investor and fund sponsor that has deployed over $9 billion in tax equity on behalf of insurance, banking, and other large corporate clients into historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy, and advanced energy production facilities. Foss & Company is a full-service advisor with proven expertise in helping its partners navigate the world of tax equity investments. For more information about Foss & Company, please visit www.FossandCo.com.

SOURCE Foss & Company