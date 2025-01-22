Foss & Company Celebrates the Historic Rehabilitation of The Stella

The former Ecolab headquarters in Minnesota will be redeveloped to feature additional housing units

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, a leading institutional investment fund sponsor, is proud to announce its role in providing essential tax equity financing in the historic preservation of The Stella, a 16-story office complex located at 386 Wabasha Street in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Formerly known as the Ecolab Headquarters, The Stella is a dynamic redevelopment featuring 178 residential units and 2,800 square feet of retail space. Located in the heart of downtown Saint Paul, this project will become a premier class-A multifamily tower. Each apartment will offer luxurious living spaces, providing residents with an elevated urban lifestyle.

"We are excited to be part of The Stella project, contributing to the revitalization of Saint Paul, MN," said Chris Fields, acquisitions, Foss & Company. "The Stella will not only breathe new life into a historic landmark but also provide much-needed housing that will support the growth and vibrancy of downtown Saint Paul."

Foss & Company is dedicated to promoting community growth through transformative historic preservation projects like The Stella. This initiative highlights the importance of restoring historic landmarks while bringing urban sophistication to the bustling downtown area of Minnesota.

ABOUT FOSS & COMPANY

Founded in 1983, Foss & Company is a national tax equity investor and fund sponsor that has deployed over $9 billion in tax equity on behalf of insurance, banking, and other large corporate clients into historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy and advanced energy production facilities. Foss & Company is a full-service advisor with proven expertise in helping our partners navigate the world of tax equity investments. For more information about Foss & Company, please visit www.FossandCo.com.

