Foss & Company Closes Tax Equity Investment in Altus Power Distributed Solar-Plus-Storage Portfolio

Second partnership builds on prior collaboration and supports multi-state clean energy deployment

DENVER, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, an established tax equity syndicator, today announced the closing of Project London II, a Section 48 ITC tax equity investment supporting a distributed generation solar-plus-storage portfolio developed by Altus Power across California, Maryland and New York.

The transaction marks Foss & Company's second partnership with Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE: AMPS), following the successful closing of Project London I in 2025. The portfolio includes five assets and contributes to the continued expansion of distributed clean energy infrastructure in key U.S. markets.

"Project London II reflects the strength of our ongoing partnership with Altus Power and our shared commitment to scaling distributed solar and storage solutions," said Bryen Alperin, partner and managing director, Foss & Company. "By leveraging established frameworks from our prior transaction, we were able to execute efficiently while maintaining a high standard of diligence and structuring."

"We value partners like Foss & Company who bring consistency, discipline and a long-term perspective to the market," said Abhi Parmar, Chief Investment Officer, Altus Power. "As the tax equity landscape becomes more selective, repeat partnerships like this reflect a shared bar for quality and execution that not all sponsors meet. We're proud to continue building together and scaling high-quality distributed generation assets across key markets."

This investment underscores Foss & Company's continued focus on supporting high-quality energy and infrastructure projects through strategic tax equity financing structures.

ABOUT FOSS & COMPANY

Founded in 1983, Foss & Company is a national tax equity investor and fund sponsor that, since its inception, has deployed over $11 billion in tax equity on behalf of insurance, banking, and other large corporate clients into historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy, and advanced energy production facilities. Foss & Company is a full-service advisor with proven expertise in helping its partners navigate the world of tax equity investments. For more information about Foss & Company, please visit www.FossandCo.com.

About Altus Power

Altus Power is a leading commercial-scale power company, delivering reliable, cost-effective solar electricity across 30 states and the District of Columbia. With more than 1.3 GW of solar generation assets, Altus Power owns and operates a robust network that serves Fortune 1000 companies, municipalities, schools and households. As a portfolio company of TPG Rise Climate Transition Infrastructure, Altus Power leverages this strategic partnership to scale operations and expand access to affordable, locally-sourced renewable power nationwide. By combining deep market expertise with innovative financing, Altus Power sets the standard for commercial-scale power generation while stabilizing electricity costs and driving the transition to a cleaner, brighter future.

SOURCE Foss & Company