Foss & Company Launches Pioneering Battery Energy Storage Investment Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, a leading institutional investment fund sponsor, is proud to introduce its groundbreaking Standalone Battery Storage Investment Division, poised to reshape the energy landscape. This strategic move not only marks a significant milestone in the company's journey but also reinforces its commitment to sustainable energy solutions and cutting-edge investments.

The unveiling of the Standalone Battery Storage Investment Division signifies a pivotal moment in energy investment. As the energy sector rapidly evolves, Foss & Company recognizes the importance of battery energy storage systems (BESS). By uniting its storied expertise in tax equity with cutting-edge energy technologies, the company is at the forefront of the transition towards a sustainable energy ecosystem.

"We stand on the shoulders of our rich history, a legacy that solidifies Foss & Company's unparalleled proficiency in tax equity," said George Barry, president & CEO, Foss & Company. "Our Standalone Battery Storage Investment Division showcases our ability to blend expertise with innovation, propelling us into the future of energy investment."

Already making impactful strides, Foss & Company has successfully completed a $200+ million investment in a 300MW / 600MWh standalone battery energy storage project. This landmark achievement exemplifies Foss & Company's commitment to fueling investment in environmentally and socially beneficial projects, but it also marks the company's largest investment into a single asset to-date.

The environmental and social benefits of battery energy storage are paramount in Foss & Company's mission. By reducing carbon emissions, supporting the integration of renewable energy sources, and enhancing grid stability, battery storage is positioned as a cornerstone of the transition to a low-carbon economy. Foss & Company's investment in this sector echoes its commitment to making a positive impact on the planet while ensuring optimal financial returns for investors.

"With a legacy spanning over four decades, Foss & Company is synonymous with tax equity excellence and innovation," said Bryen Alperin, partner & managing director, Foss & Company. "We have built a reputation for being entrepreneurial and leading the way into new tax credit markets as they come online. Our Standalone Battery Storage Investment Division will bring institutional tax equity to this new and rapidly growing market sector. This expansion reflects our dedication to leveraging our extensive experience to catalyze change in the energy sector. We're excited to embark on this journey and redefine how we power our world."

As Foss & Company looks ahead, its vision is ambitious and unwavering. The goal of deploying $3 billion in tax equity into battery projects by 2028 speaks volumes about the company's dedication to making impactful change on a global scale. The Standalone Battery Storage Investment Division stands as a cornerstone in this journey, reshaping energy investment and inspiring a more sustainable world.

For further information on this new program, please contact [email protected].

ABOUT FOSS & COMPANY
Founded in 1983, Foss & Company is a national tax equity investor and fund sponsor that has deployed over $8 billion in tax equity on behalf of insurance, banking, and other large corporate clients into historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy and advanced energy production facilities. Foss & Company is a full-service advisor with proven expertise in helping our partners navigate the world of tax equity investments. For additional information, visit www.fossandco.com.  

