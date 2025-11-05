Foss & Company to Serve as Federal & Ohio State Historic Tax Equity Investor for Tower on the Maumee

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, a leading tax equity syndicator, announced today it will serve as the federal and Ohio state historic tax equity investor for Phase II of the Tower on the Maumee redevelopment in Toledo, OH. This marks Foss & Company's second transaction with GEYDE Development, having previously provided tax equity for Phase I of this project in 2016.

Phase II of the Tower on the Maumee project will transform additional floors of the historic tower into a mixed-use development. Floors 5-11 will feature 91 market-rate apartments with high-end finishes such as granite countertops, Italian porcelain stoneware flooring, Kenmore stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washer/dryers. Floors 2-4 and 12-13 will be upgraded as modern office space. Amenities will include a fitness center, high-speed elevators, covered parking with EV charging, concierge dry cleaning, and an outdoor BBQ area.

Phase I apartments are currently 100% leased, and commercial space is fully occupied, signaling strong market demand for downtown Toledo housing and office space.

The project is expected to generate $3.5 million in 2026 Federal Historic Tax Credits and $3.9 million in 2026 Ohio Historic Preservation Tax Credits, enabling critical capital for this adaptive reuse.

"Tower on the Maumee represents the kind of community-enhancing project Foss & Company is proud to support," said Eric Brubaker, partner and managing director, Foss & Company. "We're honored to work again with Nick Eyde and GEYDE Development to bring this landmark building into its next era and further downtown Toledo's growth."

"GEYDE Development is thrilled to be working with Eric Brubaker and his team at Foss & Company on repurposing what was a single-use office building into unique apartments and modern office/commercial space, "said Nick Eyde, managing member, GEYDE Development. "The building was originally designed by world renowned architectural firm Harrison & Abramovitz."

ABOUT FOSS & COMPANY

