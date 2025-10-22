Foss & Company Spotlights Historic Rehabilitation of Gunter Hotel

A landmark in San Antonio, TX, to be transformed into Marriott Tribute Brand hotel

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, a leading tax equity syndicator, is pleased to announce its role in providing essential tax equity financing for the historic rehabilitation of the Gunter Hotel in San Antonio, TX. Once a vibrant centerpiece of the city's hospitality scene, the Gunter Hotel is undergoing a spectacular transformation. This redevelopment, led by Axle Capital Group, a real estate investment firm, promises to preserve the hotel's rich history while offering modern luxury and amenities for today's travelers.

Originally opened in 1909, the Gunter Hotel is a beloved historic landmark in the heart of downtown San Antonio. This iconic building is set to undergo a stunning transformation into a 311-room Marriott Tribute Portfolio hotel. The revitalization will preserve the hotel's distinctive architectural charm while infusing it with modern luxury, reestablishing the Gunter as a premier destination in San Antonio's vibrant tourism and hospitality scene.

Foss & Company provides tax equity financing for historic Gunter Hotel's transformation into Marriott Tribute hotel. Post this

"The rehabilitation of the Gunter Hotel is a vital step in preserving San Antonio's rich history while enhancing the city's vibrant tourism sector," said John Bowman, partner and managing director , Foss & Company. "We are proud to support this transformative project, which will revitalize a key piece of San Antonio's downtown and provide visitors with a unique and luxurious hotel experience."

"We're thrilled to be part of the Gunter Hotel's transformation, which is not just about restoring a historic landmark, but about investing in the future of San Antonio's vibrant downtown," said Jiwon Choi, managing director, Axle Companies. "This project represents an opportunity to create a space that honors the city's rich history while supporting its growth as a dynamic hub for tourism, business and culture. At Axle Capital Group, we believe in the power of thoughtful development that nurtures communities, enhances local economies, and shapes a bright future for the city."

By preserving the Gunter Hotel's historic features and integrating contemporary design, this project will continue to contribute to San Antonio's thriving downtown area, offering a high-quality hotel option in one of the city's most sought-after locations. Foss & Company remains dedicated to supporting transformative projects like the Gunter Hotel that drive economic development and preserve historic landmarks.

ABOUT FOSS & COMPANY

Founded in 1983, Foss & Company is a national tax equity investor and fund sponsor that has deployed over $9 billion in tax equity on behalf of insurance, banking, and other large corporate clients into historic rehabilitation projects, renewable energy and advanced energy production facilities. Foss & Company is a full-service advisor with proven expertise in helping our partners navigate the world of tax equity investments. For more information about Foss & Company, please visit www.FossandCo.com.

SOURCE Foss & Company