Foss & Company Unveils Refreshed Brand Identity Reflecting Growth, Clarity and Continuity

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss & Company, a leading tax equity syndicator, today announced the launch of a refreshed brand identity featuring an updated logo and a modernized visual system. The evolution reflects the firm's continued growth and maturity while reaffirming the values that define its approach to institutional partnership and disciplined execution.

With more than four decades of experience connecting investors to high-impact, tax-advantaged opportunities, Foss & Company's new branding signals the next phase in the firm's trajectory. It is rooted in consistency but reflects an expanding platform.

"This is a visual refinement, not a repositioning," said George Barry, president and CEO of Foss & Company. "We've grown significantly in scale and visibility, and this update brings our external presentation in line with who we are today. Our mission, our model and our commitment to partners remain exactly the same."

The rebrand theme — Trusted Evolution. Visual Refinement. Same Values. — captures the firm's message: modernizing how it shows up while staying grounded in the relationships and principles that have guided Foss & Company since 1983.

The refreshed identity also supports the firm's broader expansion efforts, including new fund structures, increased investment volumes and deeper commitments in sustainability-focused sectors such as nuclear energy and carbon capture.

For more information, visit www.fossandco.com.

