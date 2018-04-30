Foster Child's Incredible True Story Offers Inspiration and Hope in 'A Chance in the World,' Coming to U.S. Cinemas May 30 Only

DENVER, April 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviegoers nationwide have the unique opportunity to experience former foster child Steve Pemberton's inspirational true story when "A Chance in the World" makes its world premiere in U.S. movie theaters for a one-night event this spring. Based on Pemberton's book, this unbelievable journey will inspire a humanitarian movement toward protecting children and the continuous improvement of America's foster care system.

A Chance in the World

In addition to the feature content, audiences will enjoy a live panel discussion simulcast from the Paley Center in New York with Steve Pemberton, John Sykes (Pemberton's former guardian and high school mentor), representatives from the Adoption Exchange and Love Without Boundaries, and Run-DMC's Darryl "DMC" McDaniels (Co-Founder of The Felix Organization).

Tickets for "A Chance in the World" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices.

Fathom Events presents "A Chance in the World" on Wednesday, May 30 in more than 600 U.S. cinemas live at 8:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. CT and tape-delayed at 7:00 p.m. MT / 8:00 p.m. PT/HI/AK through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations, visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

Directed by Mark Vadik, "A Chance in the World" is the true story of Steve Pemberton, a wounded and broken boy destined to become a man of resilience and vision. From the day he is five-years-old and dropped off at his foster home of the next eleven years, Steve is mentally and physically abused by his foster mother, her husband and his foster siblings. Desperate for a sense of family and belonging, Steve searches for his biological parents, but no one in the system can help him. No one can tell him why, with obvious African-American features, he has the last name of Klakowicz. Eventually, through the help of his high-school and his love of literature, Steve discovers that family isn't just a biological function, it's a choice based in love.

"Family plays such an important role in our lives," Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. "Steve's story of resilience and determination will show audiences everywhere how to find a sense of belonging and love, even in the most unexpected places."

"If we can get a few good people to explore becoming foster parents as a result of this project, then we will have met our goal of bringing about good from a sad situation," Writer and Director Mark Vadik said.

