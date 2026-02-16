Foster Wallace LLC Rebrands as Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers to Better Serve the Injured in Kansas City and Beyond

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Foster Wallace LLC is proud to announce that the firm has officially changed its name to Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers, a move that more clearly reflects the firm's evolution into a premier regional destination for personal injury advocacy and longstanding commitment to serving injured individuals and families throughout Kansas City and the surrounding communities.

While the name has evolved, the firm's leadership, values, and dedication to its clients remain exactly the same.

Michael Foster and Brian Wallace, Founders of Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers.

"Our work has always been centered on personal injury law and standing beside people during some of the most difficult times in their lives," said Co-Founder Brian Wallace. "Updating our name simply brings clarity to what we've always done, helping our neighbors recover and move forward after serious injuries."

Built Differently, On Purpose

Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers was created by former Big Law attorneys who believed injured people deserved more direct access, clearer communication, and steady guidance during some of the hardest moments of their lives.

At Foster Wallace, clients:

Speak directly with their attorneys





Receive real-time updates





Always know what is happening, why it matters, and what comes next

The firm represents individuals and families in car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, dog bites, and wrongful death claims across Missouri and Kansas.

The name change does not impact current clients, active cases, or staff. The same team remains in place, continuing to guide clients through the legal process with clarity and accountability "This change isn't just about a new sign on the door," said Co-Founder Brian Wallace. "It's about signaling to our clients and insurance companies exactly who we are: specialists who have dedicated our entire practice to protecting the rights of those injured by the negligence of others."

Invested in You. Invested in Kansas City.

Beyond the courtroom, Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers remains deeply invested in the Kansas City community. Through local partnerships and its 12 Months of Giving initiative, which spotlights and supports a different local nonprofit each month, the firm continues its mission of serving people both inside and outside the legal system.

"We live here. We work here. We're raising our families here," said Co-Founder Michael Foster. "We treat clients the way we would want our own families to be treated, and we believe our responsibility to Kansas City extends beyond the courtroom."

The name may be new, but the mission remains the same. Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers is the Kansas City firm that stands with its neighbors and stands with its city.

About Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers

Foster Wallace is a Kansas City personal injury firm rooted in service, integrity, and community impact. The firm represents individuals and families in personal injury, car accident, truck accident, motorcycle accident, dog bite, and wrongful death cases across Missouri and Kansas.

