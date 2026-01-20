Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers Deepens Commitment to Kansas City Nonprofits Through "12 Months of Giving"

Kansas City Law Firm Commits $36,000 to Local Nonprofits Through Monthly Donations and Spotlights.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the overwhelming response to our 12 Days of Giving campaign, Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers is proud to announce the launch of 12 Months of Giving, a new charitable initiative dedicated to supporting local Kansas City nonprofits.

January Winner Announced: Open Doors Foundation

We're excited to share the first recipient of the 12 Months of Giving initiative, Open Doors Foundation. Open Doors Foundation is a low-barrier homeless shelter serving the greater Kansas City area. They provide short-term shelter, hot meals, and case management resources to individuals experiencing homelessness, helping create pathways toward stability and long-term support. By removing common barriers to entry and meeting people where they are, Open Doors allows more people to receive the support and resources they need.

Brian Wallace recently had the opportunity to visit Open Doors' shelter to learn more about its mission and impact, as well as to personally deliver the January donation. During his visit, Brian spoke with Matthew, their Operations Director, about the work being done every day and the story behind Open Doors.

"With Open Doors, we don't have any sobriety requirements. You could be struggling with mental health, need help with IDs, any of those things. We try to meet people where they're at, rather than trying to force people to fit into a specific program," said Matthew.

Their interview can be found on our social media channels. We were honored to give this donation and thankful for all that Open Doors does to support our community.

Giving Back Is Personal

At Foster Wallace, giving back has always been a part of who we are. Some of us grew up in homes where generosity was non-negotiable. Others have leaned on nonprofits during difficult seasons in their lives. And for Michael Foster and his family, the importance of this work became deeply personal the day their daughter, Hattie, was diagnosed with SYNGAP1, a rare genetic disorder that affects brain development.

Before they had answers, they had questions, uncertainty, and countless unknowns. Hattie's diagnosis opened the door to a new world, one where organizations are advocating for research, therapies, and support systems. Through this experience, Michael saw firsthand how easily critical causes can be overlooked, especially when funding and awareness are limited.

That journey reshaped how Michael and his family see the nonprofit landscape and strengthened their commitment to shining a light on the organizations doing critical work in Kansas City. It also inspired him to build a firm where giving back is at the core of who we are.

A Year-Round Commitment to Community Impact

With giving back at our core, we wanted to find a way to support our community in a more consistent and lasting way. 12 Months of Giving allows us to commit to supporting nonprofits in Kansas City in a meaningful way. Through this initiative, we aim to provide steady support to organizations doing essential work and help create a lasting impact across our community.

At Foster Wallace, we believe the community knows best where the support is needed. That's why, each month, the Kansas City community is invited to nominate a local nonprofit to be considered for the $3,000.

With the support and participation of our community, we hope to make a difference in the place we are proud to call home.

Nominations for February are now open and will close at 2:00PM on January 28. To learn more about 12 Months of Giving or to nominate a nonprofit, visit: https://www.fosterwallace.com/12-months-of-giving/

About Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers

Foster Wallace Personal Injury Lawyers is a Kansas City-based law firm dedicated to fighting for the rights of accident victims and supporting the community it serves. Founded by attorneys Michael Foster and Brian Wallace, the firm has earned a reputation for compassionate advocacy, client-focused service, and meaningful community involvement.

Your Injury. Our Fight.

