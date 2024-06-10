Fostering Remote Collaboration by Understanding Personality Type Differences

New Case Study Shows How Self-Awareness Drives the Effectiveness of Teams in Remote Environments

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embracing moving to a fully remote model often presents challenges for organizations. A new case study from The Myers-Briggs Company shows how the environmental charity Take 3 for the Sea tackled remote work changes by instilling a foundational understanding of the power of personality in the workplace.

Uniting a Remote Team for Success

Three Take 3 for the Sea employees who went through the MBTI Essentials Virtual Workshop share their insights about the experience.

Take 3 for the Sea combats plastic pollution within our oceans. Previously, the organization relied on in-person communications to accomplish its tasks. Remote work presented new implications as they expanded internationally.

The company chose a team-building session using the MBTI® Essentials Virtual Workshop to learn how to collaborate more effectively by understanding personality differences.

As a result, participants increased self-awareness to recognize their motivations, frustrations, strengths, and stretches.

"I would definitely recommend the workshop to other organizations. It is a profound way to get to know people and can help you see into your team and work to people's strengths," said Roberta Dixon-Valk, Co-founder and Head of Research, Development and Innovation for Take 3 for the Sea.

About Take 3 for the Sea

Take 3 for the Sea is a respected Australia-based charity on a mission to rid the oceans of plastic pollution. We believe in simple actions to address complex problems. Take 3 pieces of rubbish with you when you leave the beach, waterway or… anywhere and you have made a difference. Take 3 delivers education, community and corporate programs to spread the word about the devastating impact of plastic pollution on the environment. Using solution-based approaches, we educate, inspire and motivate people around the world to take action. www.take3.org

