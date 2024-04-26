FOSUN FOR GOOD, CREATING IMPACT: Fosun International Issued its 2023 ESG Report and the Second Climate Information Disclosures Report

HONG KONG , April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International"), together with its subsidiaries ("Fosun" or the "Group"), today issued the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report 2023 (the "ESG Report"). Facing the increasingly severe challenges of global climate change, Fosun released its second Climate Information Disclosures Report with reference to the disclosure requirements of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") recommendations and IFRS S2 Climate-related Disclosures.

After more than three decades of development, Fosun has now become a global innovation-driven consumer group with businesses in more than 35 countries and regions. While striving for business growth, Fosun remains committed to sustainable development. This year, Fosun has formulated its sustainable development strategy: "Create IMPACT", which stands for I: Innovation-driven, M: Mindful Operation, P: People and Partner Oriented, A: Advanced Governance, C: Climate and Planet Positive and T: Transparency.

Embracing the 10th anniversary of joining the United Nations Global Compact and actively promoting global sustainable development

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Fosun International's joining the United Nations Global Compact ("UN Global Compact"). Since joining the UN Global Compact, Fosun has integrated the ten principles of the UN Global Compact on human rights, labor, environment and anticorruption into our corporate strategy and operations to ensure responsible business practices. The Group has also actively engaged its member companies in the implementation of ESG strategies.

Despite the macro environment remains challenging in the post-pandemic era, we have made significant progress in fulfilling our unwavering commitment to sustainable development. In 2023, Fosun received an MSCI ESG rating of AA for three consecutive years, and was the only conglomerate in Greater China with such rating. Fosun International's HSI ESG rating was upgraded to AA- and it was selected as one of the constituents of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index for the first time. In addition, Fosun ranked among the top 6% among global peers in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) and was included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 and recognized as an "Industry Mover" for its outstanding performance. Fosun has also been selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for two consecutive years.

Issued the second Climate Information Disclosures Report to call on all sectors to promote carbon neutrality

In 2021, the Group made a commitment to society – "strive to peak carbon emissions by 2028 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050". Fosun has formulated strategies for climate change mitigation and adaptation to align with the 1.5°C temperature control target set in the Paris Agreement. In order to achieve Fosun's carbon peaking and carbon neutrality goals, the Group has established a Carbon Neutrality Committee and a Carbon Neutrality Working Group to actively promote further implementation and enforcement of carbon-neutral management within the Group.

This year, the Group has actively pursued its carbon neutrality goal and issued the second Climate Information Disclosures Report. In addition, Fosun has formulated and issued the Fosun Group Carbon Neutrality Management Manual to promote the construction of the Group's "1+N" system at the policy level. The Group has encouraged member companies to carry out climate actions such as setting emission reduction and carbon neutrality targets, conducting value chain carbon inventory and product carbon footprint certifications, and promoting energy-saving and emission reduction initiatives, with a view to boosting the realization of the Group's goal of "carbon peaking and carbon neutrality" in an overall manner. In addition, Fosun International successfully converted a syndicated loan into a sustainability-linked loan in 2023, which is Fosun International's first green syndicated loan and marks Fosun's efforts to promote green financing.

Leveraging innovation to actively contribute to society

Fosun adheres to the innovation-driven strategy and actively facilitates its businesses to achieve innovative results so as to make greater contributions to society. In 2023, Fosun made new breakthroughs in anticancer and antimalarial drugs, which benefit patients with cancer and severe malaria patients. HANSIZHUANG (serplulimab for injection), the world's first anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody approved for first-line treatment of extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (SCLC) developed independently by Shanghai Henlius has been approved for four indications. The second-generation artesunate for injection (Argesun®) was prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO-PQ), becoming the first injectable artesunate presented with a single solvent system approved by WHO-PQ, greatly improving the convenience of clinical use. As of the end of 2023, artesunate for injection has saved over 68 million severe malaria patients worldwide. China's first CAR-T cell therapy product, Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), developed by Fosun Kite, has received conditional approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for a new second-line indication, bringing more treatment options and hope for Chinese lymphoma patients.

In order to better promote the fulfillment and implementation of corporate social responsibility, Fosun Foundation was established in 2012. It has been making unremitting efforts in the fields of global emergency relief, rural revitalization, health, education, culture and art, youth development, etc. to create social value. Of which, since its launch at the end of 2017, Fosun Foundation's Rural Doctors Program has covered 78 key rural revitalization counties in 16 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions across the country. A total of 371 staff have been sent to counties to provide assistance, supporting 25,000 rural doctors and benefiting 3 million grassroots families.

Fosun always upholds the core value of "people and partner oriented" and focuses on the health and well-being of its employees. In addition to employee care, the Group integrates and leverages resources from Fosun's ecosystem and global operations, joining hands with member companies to launch public welfare activities. At the beginning of 2023, Fosun officially incorporated the half-day public welfare leave policy into the Group's employee manual. Since its implementation one year ago, a total of more than 4,500 Fosun employees at home and abroad have participated in public welfare activities in various fields, amounting to 34,476 hours.

Top-down and long-term mechanism for ESG improvement to link ESG performance with the performance appraisal of the Board

Fosun has established a top-down and long-term mechanism for ESG improvement and has included ESG management performance as an evaluation factor in the Executive Directors' performance assessment, and the ESG management performance appraisal mechanism is also extended to the CEOs of the Group and the personnel in charge of each business group. Fosun has set up an ESG Board Committee under the Board of Directors (the "Board") to assist the Board in guiding and overseeing the Group's ESG development and implementation. At the management and decision level, Fosun has established an ESG Executive Committee under the management to provide decision support for the implementation of ESG strategies. At the implementation level, the Group has also set up an ESG Management Committee and an ESG Working Group to implement ESG strategies and related actions and ensure the establishment of appropriate and effective ESG risk management and internal control system.

Looking ahead, Fosun will continue to keep abreast of the development of the global sustainable development field, refine and enhance Fosun's ESG management, actively respond to national strategies, ensure information security, promote technology innovation, implement "dual carbon" goals, participate in public welfare, and protect the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation. Leveraging the resources and advantages of Fosun's global industrial ecosystem, Fosun endeavours to create a positive impact on sustainable development and continuously create a better world.

