Fosun International Included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition) as Top 1% and Recognized as Industry Mover

HONG KONG, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On 16 July 2024, S&P Global held the "Seizing Opportunities to Drive a Sustainable Future - S&P Global Sustainable1 Sustainability Seminar and the Launch of Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition)" in Beijing. Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656, "Fosun International") was successfully included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition) as the top 1% and was recognized as an Industry Mover for its continuous efforts in environmental, social and governance (ESG) over the years.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook, and the second year that S&P Global has released the Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition). S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) aims to identify and recognize Chinese companies, within their industries, that have demonstrated strengths in corporate sustainability. Yearbook members and distinction levels are selected based on their Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) scores.

This year, more than 1,700 companies assessed for the 2023 CSA were considered for inclusion in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2024 (China Edition). Among these companies, S&P Global identified the top performing companies in each industry, and excluded some companies according to the established rules. In the end, only more than 120 companies with the best performance were listed in this Yearbook. To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and within 30% of their industry's top-performing company. To be included in the top 1% of their industry, companies must score within 1% of their industry's top-performing company, and their score must be no less than 60 points.

Leveraging on years of continuous cultivation in the ESG field, long term responsible operations and effective management, Fosun International's S&P Global CSA score has continued to rise and be well ahead of its peers since 2018. Fosun International's S&P Global CSA score jumped from 56 points in 2022 to 68 points in 2023. As of July 2024, Fosun International's overall score outperformed 94% of its global peers, and it was granted the Industry Mover Emblem by S&P Global. The Industry Mover Emblem recognizes companies that have actively participated in this year's and last year's CSA, achieving a S&P Global CSA score in the top 15% of their industry and accomplishing the strongest improvement in their industry, with an increase of at least 5%.

Since its establishment, Fosun has defined its corporate operating principles and cultural values of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society". It has been closely linking the development and achievement of individuals and enterprise with the improvement of social welfare all along. Fosun has always paid attention to the development of the global sustainability and has established a sound ESG management system. Over the years, it has integrated ESG management requirements into business management, and actively responded to national strategies, ensured information security, promoted technology innovation, implemented "dual carbon" goals, participated in public welfare, protected the rights and interests of employees to promote sustainable management and value creation.

SOURCE Fosun