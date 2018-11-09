Fosun's Protechting Program wins UNGC's China Network award for its Sustainable Development in China

Director-General of Fosun Foundation was invited to join in the board of United Nations Global Compact China Network

LISBON, Portugal, Dec. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Protechting, the startup acceleration program promoted by Fosun, has been awarded the "Sustainable Development 2018 Enterprise Best Practice" prize by the Chinese Network of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) that recognizes the program's contribution to the sustainable development of entrepreneurship.

Complimentary to this distinction, the Director-General of Fosun Foundation and Senior Vice-President of Fosun, Li Haifeng, has been invited to join the board of the United Nations Global Compact China Network, and also attended the first conference focusing on the implementation of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals in China, which reinforces Fosun Group's commitment to supporting innovation and new business ideas.

Besides the UNGC's China Network prize, Protechting has also been distinguished by 21st Century Media, in partnership with the Belt and Road Research Institute of SFC, as one of the success cases of the implementation of the "One Belt, One Road" expansion initiative, being considered a role model for the promotion of innovation.

Last month, Protechting won "China Corporate Social Responsibility Excellence Award", prize by a jury of China's leading academic research institutions and top universities. The accelerator program of Fosun has achieved outstanding results in four aspects: global vision, participation experience, shared value and creative breakthrough.

Protechting program, developed by Fosun and Fidelidade with the support of Luz Saúde and the German bank Hauck & Aufhäuser, in partnership with Beta-I, held its third edition this year and has supported more than 487 startups from 42 countries.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. Fosun International Limited is a family-focused multinational company that has been listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (00656.HK) since 2007, with total assets over RMB560 billion (c.US$85 billion) as of June 30, 2018. With its roots in China, and through technology and innovation, Fosun's mission is to create Customer-to-Maker (C2M) ecosystems in health, happiness and wealth, providing high-quality products and services for families around the world.

About Fidelidade

Fidelidade is the market leading insurance in Portugal, both life insurance and non-life area, currently recording a market share of 27.7%. The company is present in various business segments of the insurance activity and benefits from a largest network in Portugal, with a presence in several countries, as Angola, Cape Verde, Mozambique, Spain, France and China (Macau).

About Luz Saúde

Luz Saúde was established in 2000 and is one of the largest health care groups in terms of income operating in the Portuguese market. The group provides its services through 20 units (including eight private hospitals, a hospital of the national health service operated under the Public-Private Partnership program, seven private outpatient clinics and two senior residences), located in the North, Central and Central-South regions of Portugal.

About Hauck & Aufhäuser

With its 222 years of tradition, Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers is one of few independent private banks in Germany. From its locations in Frankfurt am Main, Munich, Hamburg, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Luxembourg, the bank focuses on providing comprehensive advisory services and administering the assets of its private, corporate and institutional clients. This includes asset management for institutional investors, close cooperation with independent asset managers and both the concept and management of private label funds. The focus lies in providing comprehensive and personalized advisory services, which form the basis for developing customized solutions.

