Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG Score Rises Again, included for the Fifth Consecutive Time and Ranking Among Global Industry Leaders

HONG KONG, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the world's leading index company, FTSE Russell, announced Fosun International Limited (HKEX stock code: 00656) ("Fosun International") Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) rating, with the latest score rising to 4.2. At the same time, Fosun International announced it has been included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for the fifth consecutive time.

Based on the latest results, Fosun International's FTSE Russell ESG performance surpasses both industry and Chinese corporate averages across all three dimensions—governance, environment, and social issues. Fosun International continued to maintain a full score of 5.0 in Environmental Supply Chain, Anti-Corruption and Risk Management. It also achieved a full score of 5.0 for the first time in Social Supply Chain and Corporate Governance. Notably, Fosun International's overall Governance Score reached a full score of 5.0. Meanwhile, Fosun International recorded high scores of 4.0 or above in multiple dimensions, including Labour Standards, Health & Safety, Customer Responsibility, and Human Rights & Community.

In recent years, Fosun International's ESG ratings have continued to excel, underscoring its outstanding sustainability performance. As of now, Fosun International maintained an MSCI ESG rating of AA and an HSI ESG rating of AA-. It was once again included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2025 and was selected as the top 1% in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition). Continued recognition from multiple internationally authoritative institutions not only demonstrates Fosun International's solid foundation in systematic ESG management, but also further enhances its reputation in global capital markets and strengthens market confidence in its long-term value creation capabilities.

Since its establishment, Fosun has remained committed to its original aspirations of "Self-improvement, Teamwork, Performance, and Contribution to Society". While ensuring strong business performance, Fosun will continue to strengthen its sustainable development management, proactively fulfil corporate social responsibilities, and further advance its ESG efforts. Leveraging the resources and advantages of Fosun's global industrial ecosystem, Fosun will accelerate the implementation of relevant principles and practices. With higher standards and stronger execution, Fosun will continue to create impact for the world.

About FTSE4Good Index Series

Created by the global index and data provider FTSE Russell, the FTSE4Good Index Series is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) practices. The FTSE4Good indexes are used by a wide variety of market participants to create and assess responsible investment funds and other products. FTSE Russell evaluations are based on performance in areas such as Corporate Governance, Health & Safety, Anti-Corruption and Climate Change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social and governance criteria.

About Fosun

Fosun was founded in 1992. After more than 30 years of development, Fosun has become a global innovation-driven consumer group. Adhering to the mission of creating happier lives for families worldwide, Fosun is committed to creating a global happiness ecosystem fulfilling the needs of one billion families in health, happiness, and wealth. In 2007, Fosun International Limited was listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX stock code: 00656). As of 31 December 2024, Fosun International's total assets amounted to RMB796.5 billion and it received an AA MSCI ESG rating.

