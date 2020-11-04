FOTILE Appliances Launches Ultra-Powerful Yet Whisper-Quiet Range Hood

The Pixie Air features touch free motion gesture operation where consumers can simply wave in front of the hood and it will automatically turn on and off. The Pixie Air can also be controlled through a soft touch control panel where users can select among four fan speeds based on the level of cooking smoke and turn on the LED light to brighten up the cooktop surface. The Pixie Air range hood also incorporates important safety features including the Intelligent Air Management System that will automatically detect harmful organic gasses or noxious fumes and vent them out of the home.

"FOTILE is so excited to introduce the Pixie Air to consumer's homes," said Stein Shi, Operations Director. "The Pixie Air Range Hood is the perfect balance between design, performance, safety and convenience. Consumers can rest assured having this item in their home and feel proud to show it off as a focal point of the kitchen."

The Pixie Air is a 30" under cabinet range hood that can easily cover six square feet or a 4-6 burner cooktop. The WhisPower motor with filter less technology and capture-shield extraction, can achieve a maximum power of 850 CFMs with the UQG3002 and 680 CFMs with the UQG3001. The Pixie Air Range Hoods are available for pre-order now at FOTILE.com for $1,049 (UQG3002) and $749 (UQG3001).

