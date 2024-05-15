Foundation AI Earns Top Ranking from Forbes

Legal Tech Pioneer, Foundation AI, Ranks Sixth on Forbes' America's Best Startup Employers List of Companies Providing Business Products and Software Services

IRVINE, Calif., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Foundation AI, a leader in litigation document processing automation, is proud to announce its recognition by Forbes as one of America's Top 50 Startup Employers of 2024. Foundation AI was ranked 37 out of 500 companies overall, and an impressive 6 out of 101 companies providing Business Products and Software Services.

Compiled in conjunction with Statista Inc., the Forbes list recognizes the top 500 startups displaying excellence across three key areas: employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth. Millions of data points were gathered and analyzed. Out of 20,000 companies, only 3,000 qualified for in-depth analysis, and then from that 500 startups were selected based on distinguished corporate culture and employee engagement practices.

"It's a huge honor to be named to this list," said Vivek Rao, CEO at Foundation AI. "Thanks to the hard work and dedication of our exceptional team, we've expanded beyond California, and are now serving clients across North America," Rao added.

Founded in 2018, Foundation AI enables litigation firms and claims departments to leverage advanced AI models to organize their data, streamline labor-intensive processes, and reduce costs. The Foundation AI platform integrates with customers' existing systems to automatically profile and classify incoming documents, extract critical data, and automate document dependent workflows like document routing and escalation, summarization, and data entry.

Foundation AI's success story is deeply intertwined with its commitment to employee welfare and team cohesion. "At Foundation AI, we believe in empowering our employees to grow both personally and professionally," explained Victor Gebhardt, Chief Operating Officer at Foundation AI.

Gebhardt continued, "We offer comprehensive benefits that enhance our employees' well-being and improve their overall work experience, thus empowering them to excel and make significant contributions to our achievements."

By prioritizing innovation, fostering a strong team dynamic, and encouraging cross-functional collaboration, Foundation AI cultivates a work environment conducive to the flourishing of new ideas.

"Our open culture encourages transparency, feedback, and idea-sharing at all levels of the organization," said Venki Pagidimarri, Co-Founder and Chief AI Officer at Foundation AI, "We believe that an environment where individuals feel valued and empowered to express themselves fosters innovation and growth."

About Foundation AI

Foundation AI delivers transformative AI-powered document processing solutions that streamline labor-intensive processes, reduce costs, and optimize decision-making for law firms and claims departments across North America. The Foundation AI Platform enables its clients to automatically profile, classify, and extract critical data from their documents, and then automate workflows like document routing, data entry, and summarization. Foundation AI is SOC 2 Type 2 certified, HIPAA compliant, and purpose-built to help law firms streamline their operations for sustained growth and success. Learn more www.foundationai.com.

About Forbes

Forbes Media is a global media, branding and technology company, with a focus on news and information about business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership and affluent lifestyles. The company publishes Forbes, Forbes Asia, and Forbes Europe magazines as well as Forbes.com. The Forbes brand today reaches more than 94 million people worldwide with its business message each month through its magazines and 37 licensed local editions around the globe, Forbes.com, TV, conferences, research, social and mobile platforms. Learn more http://www.forbes.com.

SOURCE Foundation AI