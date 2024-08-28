Foundation Announces New Executive Director

Lauren Culp selected as new Executive Director, begins early December 2024

MADISON, Wis., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Credit Union Foundation (the Foundation), the national charitable arm of the credit union movement, today announced that Lauren Culp will begin as the new Executive Director in December. Culp, who currently serves as President and CEO of CUInsight, will succeed current Executive Director Gigi Hyland, who announced her retirement in March and will serve until December 31, 2024.

"I'm thrilled to lead the talented and caring team of credit union advocates at the Foundation, and to continue the trailblazing efforts for financial well-being for all," said incoming NCUF Executive Director Lauren Culp. "Our industry is at a critical juncture, and leaning into our mission as credit unions has never been more important. I look forward to working with the excellent Foundation Board and team to advance the work of the Foundation and the collective impact of our credit union system."

"America's Credit Unions fully embraces Lauren Culp as the new leader for the credit union movement of charity and service," said America's Credit Unions President and CEO Jim Nussle. "Her experience will bring a dynamic perspective on how the credit union movement can continue to thrive and provide much needed education and advocacy on financial literacy for the 140 million Americans – and counting – who rely on their credit union for financial success."

Culp, who has led CUInsight since 2019, has strong experience in strategic leadership and executive management with a deep understanding of revenue growth, financial sustainability, and industry collaboration. Prior to CUInsight, Culp held leadership positions at Filene Research Institute, and began her career at True North Federal Credit Union, in Juneau, Alaska.

"As a Credit Union Development Educator, Lauren deeply understands the Foundation's vision to make financial freedom achievable through credit unions," said retiring Foundation Executive Director Gigi Hyland. "The cooperative spirit and generosity of the credit union system will thrive under Lauren's leadership, and I am confident she will expand the Foundation's impact."

The Foundation Board worked with Hudson RPO and the America's Credit Unions human resources team to conduct the national search for Hyland's successor.

"Gigi's passion and dedication to the industry has moved the needle in a meaningful way and has no doubt left a real impact on many American families and their financial wellbeing," Nussle said on NCUF's exiting Executive Director Gigi Hyland. "On behalf of America's Credit Unions, we wish Gigi all the best as this new chapter begins."

"We are deeply thankful for Gigi's visionary leadership, which has elevated our Foundation to new heights, and we wish her nothing but the best in her future endeavors. We're also excited to welcome Lauren as our new leader, as her passion and expertise make her a great fit to continue us on the path to a bright future," said Foundation Chairman John Sackett.

The National Credit Union Foundation (the Foundation) is the charitable arm of the U.S. credit union movement and works as a catalyst to improve people's financial lives through credit unions. Through grants and programs, the Foundation is strengthening financial wellbeing, igniting passion, and instilling knowledge about the credit union difference, and uniting resources to help credit union people during disaster. Donations to the Foundation ultimately enable credit unions to help their members reach life-changing goals and achieve financial freedom.

America's Credit Unions is the unified voice for not-for-profit credit unions and their more than 140 million members nationwide. America's Credit Unions provides strong advocacy, resources and services to protect, empower and advance credit unions and the people and communities they serve. For more information about America's Credit Unions, visit AmericasCreditUnions.org.

