Foundation Awards 24 National Neighborhood Promise® Grants for 2020
Republic Services Charitable Foundation partners with local nonprofits to support critical neighborhood revitalization projects
Feb 04, 2020, 13:16 ET
PHOENIX, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Republic Services Charitable Foundation announced today that it has awarded 24 National Neighborhood Promise® grants for 2020, which will fund neighborhood revitalization projects around the country in areas where Republic Services customers and employees live and work. Projects include renovations to local schools and community centers that provide healthy and safe spaces for youth, home repairs for veterans and seniors, and beautification efforts including landscaping and garden beds in public spaces.
"Through our Charitable Foundation, Republic Services is committed to making a meaningful impact in the communities we serve," said Donald W. Slager, chief executive officer. "Our employees care deeply about making their neighborhoods stronger, and we are proud to partner with organizations that are enhancing safety and stability in local areas around the country."
The Republic Services Charitable Foundation launched the National Neighborhood Promise program in late 2018, partnering with select nonprofit organizations to directly support neighborhood revitalization work. The Foundation supports these efforts through granted funds, donated products and services, and volunteer opportunities for employees.
In 2020, the Foundation is providing grants ranging from $20,000 to $250,000 to 24 community partners. The projects in total are estimated to benefit more than 800,000 residents.
Alabama: Community Action Partnership of North Alabama, Decatur
Arizona: Rebuilding Together Valley of the Sun, Phoenix
California: Rebuilding Together Peninsula, Daly City
California: San Diego Habitat for Humanity
Georgia: Rebuilding Together Atlanta
Georgia: Coastal Empire Habitat for Humanity, Savannah
Illinois: Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Iowa: Habitat for Humanity Quad Cities (project: Moline, IL)
Kentucky: Community Ventures Corp., Lexington
Kentucky: New Directions Housing Corp., Louisville
Louisiana: Rebuilding Together New Orleans
Massachusetts: The Neighborhood Developers, Revere
Michigan: Dwelling Place of Grand Rapids
Michigan: Habitat for Humanity of Oakland County, Pontiac
Minnesota: Rebuilding Together Twin Cities
Missouri: Rebuilding Together St. Louis
Nevada: Rebuilding Together Southern Nevada, Las Vegas
North Carolina: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Housing Partnership
Ohio: CHN Housing Partners, Cleveland
Ohio: Rebuilding Together Dayton
Oregon: Rebuilding Together Portland
Tennessee: Rebuilding Together Nashville
Texas: Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity
Texas: Avenue Community Development Corp., Houston
These efforts support Republic's long-term charitable giving sustainability goal to positively impact 20 million people by 2030, which also creates value for the business over the long term.
For more information about the Republic Services Charitable Foundation and the National Neighborhood Promise program, please visit RepublicServices.com/giving.
About Republic Services
Republic Services, Inc. is an industry leader in U.S. recycling and non-hazardous solid waste disposal. Through its subsidiaries, Republic's collection operations, transfer stations, recycling processing centers, landfills, and environmental services provide effective solutions to make responsible recycling and waste disposal effortless for its 14 million customers. More than 36,000 employees are committed to providing a superior experience while fostering a sustainable Blue Planet® for future generations to enjoy a cleaner, safer and healthier world. For more information, visit RepublicServices.com, or follow us at Facebook.com/RepublicServices, @RepublicService on Twitter and @republic_services on Instagram.
SOURCE Republic Services, Inc.
Share this article