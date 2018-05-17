Foundation Calls for U.S. Researchers to Study Microbiomes in the Axis of the Brain and the Gut

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation 2018 American grant will be awarded to a researcher studying the role of the gut flora in the biochemical signaling events that take place between the gastrointestinal tract and the central nervous system. Young academics who are in their first five years of post-doctoral training are encouraged to apply (time spent in clinical training is excluded).

In recent years, the role of microbiota in the gut-brain axis has been garnering a lot of attention. Research has shown that changes in the composition of gut flora can sometimes affect brain function, but what remains unclear is whether these changes are a cause of disease, a result of disease, or perhaps both. Recent studies into the human microbiome have found that there is evidence of a relationship between gut flora and the brain, including studies linking the microbiome to mood disorders and autism. However, more research is needed to not only better understand these links but to possibly utilize the relationship to develop innovative therapies and diagnostic tools.

The Foundation's annual call for projects is part of a multi-year research initiative to understand the interaction between microbiota and different pathologies, with this year being the Foundation's second annual call for research. This year, the American Biocodex Microbiota Foundation aims to better understand the role of microbiota within the gut-brain axis.

Biocodex, a global pharmaceutical company and maker of the probiotic Florastor®, has been a leading researcher and provider in the microbiota field for the last 60 years. Last year, Biocodex launched in tandem the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation and Biocodex Microbiota Institute, with the goal of uncovering mysteries about the microbiome as it relates to human health and placing reputable data at the fingertips of consumers and healthcare professionals alike.

The total grant amount is $50,000, and the deadline to submit an application is August 17, 2018. The grant is intended to be mainly an operational grant, not a salary grant. The applications will be reviewed, and the winner chosen by BMF's scientific board, comprised of Dr. Ruth Ann Luna from Texas Children's Hospital and Baylor College of Medicine, and Dr. Emeran Mayer from the University of California Los Angeles.

More details about the foundation's National Calls for Projects program, application rules and the application are available at the foundation's website. If you have trouble accessing the application, please email USAFoundation@biocodex.com for a copy of the application.

For more information on the Biocodex Microbiota Foundation, visit http://www.biocodexmicrobiotafoundation.com/foundation.

About Biocodex North America

Biocodex North America is a Silicon Valley-based pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing its customers with meaningful healthcare solutions with an emphasis on gastroenterology and oncology supportive care. Florastor® Daily Probiotic Supplements remain the flagship products, available at all major retailers nationwide. Biocodex North America is a subsidiary of Biocodex, a family-owned multinational pharmaceutical, research, development, manufacturing, and commercial enterprise operating in more than 100 countries. Visit http://www.biocodex.ca/en/ for more information.

About Biocodex Microbiota Foundation

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation's mission is to support research into microbiota and its interaction with various pathologies. Research is supported through grants given to projects that investigate the implication of microbiota in human health. BMF supports both foundational and applied research, and projects are selected annually by a committee of independent, international scientists.

The BMF's primary activity remains the awarding of annual grants to innovative scientific research projects that explore the structure and impact of microbiota. The BMF also runs and helps establish programs to improve our understanding of microbiota and disseminates this knowledge as widely as possible. Finally, the BMF can establish public projects involving microbiota which aim to help improve human health.

The Biocodex Microbiota Foundation (BMF) is a non-profit, general interest organization.

