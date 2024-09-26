Foundation Fighting Blindness Launches #ShareYourVision Campaign for October's Blindness Awareness Month

Social media campaign to encourage personal story sharing to spread awareness about blinding diseases and empower involvement with the Foundation Fighting Blindness.

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, is announcing the launch of its third annual #ShareYourVision social media campaign. This campaign will take place throughout October in conjunction with Blindness Awareness Month.

To help spread awareness during October’s Blindness Awareness Month, the Foundation Fighting Blindness invites you to share your unique experiences with blinding diseases through our social media campaign, #ShareYourVision. Learn more at: www.FightingBlindness.org/ShareYourVision Twelve headshots of individuals surrounding a box outlined in orange with the Foundation Fighting Blindness and Share Your Vision logos in the top center of the box and text below that reads "Blindness Awareness Month 2024."

This year's campaign celebrates the unique and diverse ways in which individuals experience vision loss. Just as no two fingerprints are alike, each person's perception of the world is distinct. The Foundation invites individuals to share their personal stories through written word, audio, or video, aiming to inspire and educate others. Participants can choose to share their experiences with a select group or more broadly on social media, using the hashtag #ShareYourVision and tagging the Foundation Fighting Blindness.

Throughout October, the Foundation will be sharing video content on social media, with discussions around the following topics: What do you want others to know about your unique vision?; Why do you Share Your Vision?; What does the Foundation Fighting Blindness mean to you?. The Foundation will also be featuring stories on Vice President of Customer Care at Southwest Airlines, James Ashworth, Co-Founder of Two Blind Brothers, Bradford Manning, and more.

In addition to the #ShareYourVision campaign, the Foundation will highlight several key dates during Blindness Awareness Month, encouraging the community to share content and amplify our messages:

World Sight Day and Donor-Advised Funds ( DAF) Day on October 10

and ( on White Cane Day on October 15

on World CRISPR Day on October 20

"We invite the community to join us in spreading awareness about blinding diseases and sharing their personal experiences through our #ShareYourVision campaign," says Jason Menzo, chief executive officer. "This month is all about educating the public that blindness is a spectrum and everyone's experiences with vision loss are unique. We hope sharing these stories will not only provide insight but empower involvement with the Foundation."

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $915 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the spectrum of blinding retinal diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, macular degeneration, and Usher syndrome. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

