Foundation Fighting Blindness to Host Free Webinar on Regenerative Medicine Advances for Retinal Diseases

The event will feature presentations from leading experts in stem cell therapies, cellular imaging, and the latest clinical developments in the treatment of inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degeneration.

COLUMBIA, Md., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness , the driving force in the global development of treatments and cures for blinding diseases, will host a free webinar for eye care professionals to explore the transformative potential of regenerative medicine in treating inherited retinal diseases and dry AMD. The session, "Rebuilding Vision: Regenerative Medicine and Clinical Trials in IRD and Dry AMD," will take place on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, from 7:00–8:00 p.m. ET.

The session will provide an in-depth look at cutting-edge stem cell-derived photoreceptor and retinal pigment epithelium (RPE) therapies that show promise for addressing inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) and geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration (AMD), conditions for which there are currently no treatments to restore vision lost from retinal atrophy.

"Regenerative medicine represents one of the most promising frontiers in our fight against inherited retinal diseases," said Michelle Glaze, director of professional outreach at the Foundation Fighting Blindness. "This webinar brings together leading experts to share the latest research on stem cell therapies and the advanced imaging techniques that are critical to evaluating treatment success and guiding future clinical development."

Attendees will gain a comprehensive overview of the current regenerative medicine landscape, including detailed information on cellular imaging techniques used to evaluate stem cell migration, survival, and integration post-transplantation. They will also gain insights into how high-resolution imaging and sensitive detection methods are advancing our ability to track and visualize donor-derived RPE cells in real-time.

Featured Presenters Include:

Chad Jackson, PhD, is senior director of the preclinical translational research program at the Foundation Fighting Blindness, where he oversees the Foundation's preclinical translational research programs. Dr. Jackson has over 20 years of research and development experience in biomedical sciences and is committed to transforming ideas and projects addressing inherited retinal degenerations into clinical solutions.





To register, RSVP at https://bit.ly/4s1dCvk .

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised nearly $1 billion toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

Media Contact:

Michelle Glaze

Director, Professional Outreach

[email protected]

251-654-9758

Organization Contact:

Chris Adams

Vice President, Marketing Communications

[email protected]

410-423-0585

