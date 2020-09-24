Foundation Fighting Blindness To Jointly Host Online Continuing Medical Education (CME, COPE) Webinar

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research, will host an online continuing medical education (CME and COPE) course on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. eastern time.

The continuing education course will review a number of topics related to care and management of patients with inherited retinal diseases (IRDs) including:

1) recommended functional and structural tests, 2) potential manageable complications, 3) genetic testing and why it is a critical element in IRD care, 4) clinical trials and additional resources.

The course will be delivered by Rachel Huckfeldt, MD, PhD, associate surgeon and director of inherited retinal degenerations fellowships at Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary, and assistant professor of ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Huckfeldt share her extensive knowledge and experience in care for IRD patients with the eye care community," said Benjamin Yerxa, PhD, chief executive officer of the Foundation. "She has an emerged as a leading IRD clinical researcher and is an esteemed faculty member at the Berman-Gund Laboratory for the Study of Retinal Degenerations, the first retinal research facility established by the Foundation Fighting Blindness."

Event Details

Date: Monday, October 19, 2020 Time: 12:00 - 1:00 PM ET Credits: 1.0 CME or COPE credit* Registration: Inherited Retinal Diseases Overview, Patient Resources, and Clinical Trials

* All other clinicians will receive a Certificate of Attendance stating this activity was certified for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™.

Additional Credit Information

CME Credit (Physicians):

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of CME Outfitters, LLC and Foundation Fighting Blindness. CME Outfitters, LLC is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

CME Outfitters, LLC designates this live activity for a maximum of 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

COPE: This activity is COPE approved and worth 1.0 COPE credit.

Post-tests, credit request forms, and activity evaluations must be completed online (requires free account activation), and participants can print their certificate or statement of credit immediately (75% pass rate required). This website supports all browsers except Internet Explorer for Mac. For complete technical requirements and privacy policy, visit https://www.cmeoutfitters.com/privacy-and-confidentiality-policy.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $800 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

