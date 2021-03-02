Foundation Fighting Blindness To Jointly Host Online Continuing Medical Education (CME, COPE) Webinar

COLUMBIA, Md., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation Fighting Blindness, the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research, will host an online continuing medical education (CME and COPE) course on Monday, April 5, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

More than 40 clinical trials for emerging retinal degenerative disease therapies are underway. The studies provide hope for patients and the opportunity for them to participate in the research.

The continuing education course will enable eye care professionals to:

Discuss why it is essential for patients with inherited retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa, Stargardt disease, and AMD to know about clinical research.

Describe patient perspectives on clinical trials and their expectations and experiences when participating in them.

Gain insights about the clinical trial process from the perspective of the investigator.

The course will be delivered by Alan Kimura, MD, PhD, president and a partner at Colorado Retina, the largest retina-specialty private practice in the Rocky Mountain West. In addition to providing care and treatment for patients with inherited retinal diseases and age-related macular degeneration, he is an investigator in clinical trials for emerging retinal disease therapies. Dr. Kimura received his medical degree from Chicago Medical School, and in-between his two-year vitreoretinal fellowship at the University of Iowa and joining the faculty at the University of Iowa, he returned to the University of Illinois where he did his ophthalmology residency to take another fellowship under Dr. Gerald Fishman in inherited retinal diseases and clinical electrophysiology. After a decade on faculty at Iowa and earning tenure, Dr. Kimura started in private practice retina in Denver in 1996. Dr Kimura earned his master's degree in public health from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Using that knowledge, Colorado Retina was selected to be part of a $700 million Medicare Innovation Center project on practice transformation, earning "Exemplary Practice" designation and being named to the National Teaching Faculty.

"We are delighted to have Dr. Kimura share his extensive knowledge and experience in clinical trials for emerging retinal disease therapies," said Benjamin Yerxa, PhD, chief executive officer of the Foundation. "He brings tremendous passion and enthusiasm to his role as a clinical researcher and retinal physician for retinal degeneration patients."

Date: Monday, April 5, 2021



Time: 7:00–8:00 p.m. ET



Credits: 1.0 CME or COPE credit*



Registration: Clinical Trials of Emerging Therapies for Retinal Degeneration Patients: Hope and Opportunities

*All other clinicians will receive a Certificate of Attendance stating this activity was certified for AMA PRA Category 1 Credit™.

Additional Credit Information

CME Credit (Physicians):

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of CME Outfitters, LLC and Foundation Fighting Blindness. CME Outfitters, LLC is accredited by the ACCME to provide continuing medical education for physicians.

CME Outfitters, LLC designates this live activity for a maximum of 1.0 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™. Physicians should claim only the credit commensurate with the extent of their participation in the activity.

COPE: This activity is COPE approved and worth 1.0 COPE credit.

Post-tests, credit request forms, and activity evaluations must be completed online (requires free account activation), and participants can print their certificate or statement of credit immediately (75% pass rate required). This website supports all browsers except Internet Explorer for Mac. For complete technical requirements and privacy policy, visit https://www.cmeoutfitters.com/privacy-and-confidentiality-policy.

About the Foundation Fighting Blindness

Established in 1971, the Foundation Fighting Blindness is the world's leading private funding source for retinal degenerative disease research. The Foundation has raised more than $816 million toward its mission of accelerating research for preventing, treating, and curing blindness caused by the entire spectrum of retinal degenerative diseases including: retinitis pigmentosa, age-related macular degeneration, Usher syndrome, and Stargardt disease. Visit FightingBlindness.org for more information.

