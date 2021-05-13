Foundation for Chiropractic Progress and ChiroCongress Launch National ChiroCares Giving Back Day, May 19

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about chiropractic care, in collaboration with ChiroCongress, a national organization representing State Chiropractic Associations across the U.S. and in Puerto Rico, are teaming up to celebrate the second annual National ChiroCares Giving Back Day on May 19, 2021. ChiroCongress, the F4CP, and Chiropractic State Associations across the nation, along with their members, will support mental health in local communities by encouraging individuals to donate to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and/or participate in NAMIWalks' United Day of Hope on Saturday, May 22.

"ChiroCongress and its State Association members are proud to honor patients and members of our communities by celebrating the second annual National ChiroCares Giving Back Day," states Elizabeth Klein, executive director, ChiroCongress, who notes that chiropractic care offers a safe, effective, drug-free approach to manage the uptick in pain among individuals as a result of shifts in home and working environments during the pandemic. She continues, "After a long, hard year, mental health in our communities is not only a top priority, but a necessity to ensure individuals have access to care that will help them manage pain, as well as optimize their wellbeing and quality of life."

According to Kaiser Family Foundation, symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder have been reported in 4 out of 10 adults in the U.S. during the COVID-19 pandemic – a climb from 1 out of 10 adults who reported these symptoms during the first half of 2019. In addition, a July 2020 survey found specific negative impacts on adults' mental health and well-being due to stress over the pandemic, including:

Difficulty sleeping (36%)

Difficulty eating (32%)

Increases in alcohol consumption or substance use (12%)

Worsening chronic conditions (12%).

Doctors of chiropractic (DC) are trained to diagnose, evaluate and manage disorders of the neuro-musculoskeletal system and general health concerns, as well as provide counsel on nutrition and lifestyle tips to promote optimal wellness.

F4CP President Dr. Sherry McAllister states, "The F4CP is honored to work with ChiroCongress to assist with outreach relating to this year's National ChiroCares Giving Back Day. The chiropractic profession is committed now and in the future to creating a happier, healthier and successful future for individuals. Please join us on May 19 in support of those who may be struggling during a hard time."

All individuals are invited to participate and share information about NAMI and NAMIWalks' United Day of Hope with their audiences via social media challenges and distribution channels.

For more information about how to participate and/or join the national ChiroCares team, visit https://chirocongress.org/chirocares/.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with nearly 29,000 members, the F4CP informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Learn more or find a DC at www.f4cp.org/findadoctor.

About ChiroCongress

A not-for-profit profit organization, the Congress of Chiropractic State Associations advances the chiropractic profession through innovation, research, and service to member associations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Visit chirocongress.org or call 503-922-2933 for more information.

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

