Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Announces Season 6 Guest Lineup for Adjusted Reality

Sam Quinones, Dr. Alessandra Colón and Dr. Heidi Haavik join the diverse group of experts interviewed for the award-winning podcast

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, has announced the Season 6 lineup for their podcast, "Adjusted Reality."

Adjusted Reality is a multi-award-winning podcast series, receiving gold in the 2023 Ava Digital Awards and a bronze in the Spring 2021 Digital Health Awards® . Hosted by Dr. Sherry McAllister, a practicing chiropractor and president of F4CP, the podcast features discussions on wellness and health topics for anyone looking to improve their quality of life. Dr. McAllister discusses sustainable and healthy living with a variety of guests: professional athletes, celebrities, actors, medical professionals, wellness gurus and influencers.

Season 6 kicks off on August 16 and features:

Dr. Alessandra Colón, a Florida -based chiropractor who is best known from the TLC show ' Crack Addicts, ' a medical series following real-world patients experiencing the benefits of chiropractic care for the first time.

a -based chiropractor who is best known from the TLC show ' ' a medical series following real-world patients experiencing the benefits of chiropractic care for the first time. Olivia Athens , American Professional Soccer player and midfielder for OL Reign discusses the importance of chiropractic care to optimize athletic performance and recovery.

American Professional Soccer player and midfielder for OL Reign discusses the importance of chiropractic care to optimize athletic performance and recovery. Sam Quinones , author of 'Dreamland' and 'The Least of Us: True Tales of America in the Time of Fentanyl and Meth,' about the opioid epidemic and the neuroscience behind addiction.

author of and about the opioid epidemic and the neuroscience behind addiction. Karen Smith , founder of Catie's Cause, a 501c3 public charity born after the tragic loss of her daughter. Karen educates about the safe use of acetaminophen and shares wellness opportunities that lead to less use of over-the-counter pain medications.

, founder of Catie's Cause, a 501c3 public charity born after the tragic loss of her daughter. Karen educates about the safe use of acetaminophen and shares wellness opportunities that lead to less use of over-the-counter pain medications. Travis Macy , professional endurance athlete who speaks about mental health as discussed in his latest book, The Ultra Mindset.

professional endurance athlete who speaks about mental health as discussed in his latest book, Dr. Heidi Haavik , award-winning chiropractor and neurophysiologist who discusses the impact of artificial intelligence on our health. She was named Chiropractor of the Year in 2007 by both the New Zealand Chiropractic Association and the New Zealand College of Chiropractic Alumni Association.

award-winning chiropractor and neurophysiologist who discusses the impact of artificial intelligence on our health. She was named Chiropractor of the Year in 2007 by both the New Zealand Chiropractic Association and the College of Chiropractic Alumni Association. Dr. John Neustadt , founder and president of Nutritional Biochemistry, Inc., about his latest book, Fracture-Proof Your Bones: A Comprehensive Guide to Osteoporosis.

founder and president of Nutritional Biochemistry, Inc., about his latest book, Dr. Mindy Pelz , renowned holistic health expert and women's education leader who discusses how to unleash your body's natural healing through her 5-step approach.

renowned holistic health expert and women's education leader who discusses how to unleash your body's natural healing through her 5-step approach. Dr. Tommy Wood , a UK-trained MD with a PhD in physiology and neuroscience and assistant professor who talks about insulin resistance and tips for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Season 6 will wrap up with a special episode about "The Importance of Your Core in 2024." A strong core enhances balance and stability. It can help prevent falls and injuries during sports or other activities. A strong, flexible core is important because it underpins almost everything we do.

"We look forward to releasing such powerful episodes that will no doubt help listeners discover the transformative power of drug-free, natural healing," said Dr. McAllister. "Our wellness podcast inspires with wisdom, ignites with motivation, and empowers with actionable insights. Join us on this enlightening journey, where we embrace holistic wellness and nurture our minds, bodies and souls. Get ready to unlock your fullest potential and thrive!"

Adjusted Reality can be found on several podcast platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher. To subscribe, visit https://adjustedreality.buzzsprout.com/ .

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with over 34,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc or call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress