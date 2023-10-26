Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Inspiring Future Doctors with Collegiate Mobile Advertising Campaign

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP), a not-for-profit organization educating the public about the benefits of chiropractic care, announced the launch of five new videos as part of its ongoing, mobile-driven advertising campaign targeted to college students to inspire the next generation of doctors of chiropractic (DCs). The campaign runs from Feb. 2023 through Feb. 2024.

The campaign's theme, "A Career in Chiropractic," is intended to encourage individuals to pursue an educational and training path toward becoming a DC by emphasizing the variety and flexibility of the chiropractic profession, as well as the benefits it delivers to patients.

Available exclusively on mobile devices, the video and editorial-style native ads were created in partnership with five chiropractic colleges. The content shows DCs at work in varied settings, including offices and sporting events, while also enjoying their personal lives. The overall message is that DCs help patients while maintaining work-life balance.

Related video: Dr. Sherry McAllister explains the campaign theme

The ads can be viewed on YouTube using the following links:

Growing Up Chiropractic Featuring Professional Soccer Player, Olivia Athens

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wcj9t6tQGxQ

Choose How You Practice

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jNVNqMNjZvw

The Chiropractic Lifestyle

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LUjJn6mdq0Y

The Difference You Make

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8B4o2g6_1xY

Get in the Game with Chiropractic

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQcRXQTxaxY

Workforce development is increasingly important across healthcare professions as most, including chiropractic, are forecasting potential clinician shortages in the coming years. A 2020 Practice Analysis from the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners, for example, shows that 30% of practicing DCs were age 60 or older and fewer than half were younger than 50.

Chiropractic care will continue to grow to meet demand. The U.S. Department of Labor reports the profession's growth rate is expected to be 9% from 2022 to 2032, outpacing the average growth rate of 7% for all occupations. An average of 2,600 openings for chiropractors are projected each year over the decade.

"Ensuring people can easily access safe, natural, drug-free chiropractic care means we need to start developing our future workforce as early as possible," said F4CP President Sherry McAllister, DC. "Our campaign created in close collaboration with leading chiropractic colleges draws this younger audience's awareness to the opportunity to pursue not just a career, but rather a calling that holistically supports their life inside and outside of their practice."

The five chiropractic colleges partnering with F4CP on the project are Campbellsville University , Cleveland University-Kansas City , Life University , Logan University and Parker University . Representatives from the participating colleges worked with F4CP to develop scripts for the production of the commercials.

In 2021, F4CP engaged in a similar mobile-driven pilot campaign with Cleveland University-Kansas City, Keiser University and Texas Chiropractic College to test the success of in-app marketing to potential chiropractic students. The three-month pilot project ads generated over 315,000 total video views and more than 18,000 direct clicks to the colleges' websites.

The newest campaign, featured on several transparent, brand-safe sites including CNN, Bloomberg, Business Insider, CBS Sports, ABC News and hundreds of other family-friendly mobile applications, will run until Feb. 2024 with each college targeting three specific geographic markets. It is expected to generate at least 100,000 clicks to each college's website.

Potential chiropractic students will opt-in through the ad to engage with the video and to unlock other digital content. The interactive video player includes call-to-action buttons, which drive users to the web pages of participating chiropractic colleges. Such user-initiated, non-interruptive video streams are the highest-performing advertisements in the industry.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization with nearly 35,000 members, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care delivered by doctors of chiropractic (DC) and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org/findadoc or call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

Media contact: Marcia Rhodes / [email protected]

SOURCE Foundation for Chiropractic Progress