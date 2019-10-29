Foundation for Chiropractic Progress Wins Gold Award in the 9th Annual 2019 PR World Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Foundation for Chiropractic Progress, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to educating the public about the value of chiropractic care, announced today it has been named a PR World Award® Gold Winner in the healthcare category for its campaign to educate consumers about the dangers of opioids and benefits of drug-free chiropractic care.

For a photo of Dr. Sherry McAllister with the award, click here.

"Our team worked hard on this wide-reaching awareness campaign about the dangers of opioids and how chiropractic care is a safe, effective, drug-free solution for people with neuro-musculoskeletal pain," said Kent S. Greenawalt, founder and chairman of F4CP and CEO of Foot Levelers. "That is why it is gratifying and an honor to be awarded for our efforts and success and we thank the judges for recognizing such an important healthcare education effort."

Although F4CP is a non-profit with limited financial resources, Greenawalt and Executive Vice President Dr. Sherry McAllister, a doctor of chiropractic, recognized the power of public relations to raise awareness of a healthcare issue.

Under their direction, the educational campaign, "Save Lives, Stop Opioid Abuse, Choose Chiropractic," began three years ago and has grown into a robust collection of marketing communication materials including more than a dozen press releases, several infographics and flyers, three toolkits, as well as two white papers, an eBook and several tip sheets for doctors of chiropractic to share with patients. These publications highlight recent evidence-based studies that spotlight chiropractic care as a safer and more effective approach than opioids for pain.

As a result, September has been designated as Drug-Free Pain Management Awareness Month for the past three years. Since 2017, F4CP has placed a variety of advertisements in health and wellness publications such as Prevention Magazine, and also invested in more than 20 billboards across the U.S. F4CP also lends support to chiropractic State Associations with advertisements in their local newspapers and provides them with a letter template and sample proclamation to submit to government officials recognizing September as Drug-Free Pain Management Awareness Month.

The chiropractic awareness campaign generated numerous media quotes and placements in U.S. News & World Report, Forbes, Livestrong, Employee Benefit News, Becker's Spine Review, chiropractic trade outlets and others. Educational content increased Facebook page likes from 7,600 to more than 12,000 in 2019, surpassing F4CP's goal. The white papers and eBook also garnered a total of 6,300 total downloads since 2017. During the campaign, F4CP membership grew from 8,000 (2015) to 27,000+ (2019).

Greenawalt concluded: "Although progress is being made in reducing the number of opioid prescriptions in the U.S., we will not rest on our laurels. We will continue to help educate the public about finding better and safer approaches for managing their pain and overall health."

F4CP and the other PR World Award winners were honored in San Francisco on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 during the annual SVUS Red Carpet Awards Ceremony Dinner in San Francisco attended by the finalists, winners, judges and industry peers.

The annual PR World Awards program recognizes in-house professionals and teams, agencies and achievements from around the globe. Organizations are eligible to submit nominations including public and private, for-profit and non-profit, largest to smallest and new start-ups. Judges from a broad spectrum of industries evaluated entries and their average scores determined the 2019 award winners.

About the PR World Awards

PR World Awards® is the world's premier public relations and corporate marketing awards program created to honor and recognize industry-wide and peer achievements and best efforts of agencies and in-house public relations, marketing, corporate communications, investor relations, and business development professionals, teams, departments, and achievements. The Annual PR World Awards is part of the SVUS Awards® recognition program from Silicon Valley in the United States of America which also includes other programs such as CEO World Awards, Consumer World Awards, Customer Sales and Service World Awards, Golden Bridge Awards, Globee Awards, Info Security PG's Global Excellence Awards, Network Products Guide's IT World Awards, Pillar World Awards, and Women World Awards. For the complete list of winners visit https://prworldawards.com/winners/2019-winners/.

About the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress

A not-for-profit organization, the Foundation for Chiropractic Progress (F4CP) informs and educates the general public about the value of chiropractic care and its role in drug-free pain management. Visit www.f4cp.org; call 866-901-F4CP (3427).

